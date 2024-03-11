The Latest Delia Sanchez Cozy Mystery is a Sinister Hotel Haunting With Heart

Charleston, SC, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mystery author Diana K. C. Gill has just released yet another spine-tingling murder puzzle for fans of her popular Delia Sanchez series.

At the Loring Boutique Hotel, there are some literal skeletons in the closet. A hundred years ago, a group of fifty townspeople from Santa Clotilde, California vanished without a trace. Now, the entire Forgotten Fifty are suspected to have been buried on the Loring’s grounds. This combined with the hotel’s reputation for providing otherworldly experiences for its wealthy out-of-town guests leads the local descendants of the Forgotten Fifty to believe their ancestors are being enslaved in order to harvest their spectral energy to entertain the living.

Not only is Delia Sanchez MacBride left with her hands full from this crisis but she’s also haunted by dark premonitions as the hotel expands its service into the lot next door. At the same time, a rebellious teenager from her past resurfaces, obnoxious ghosts pester her, and a murderer strikes down not one, but two of her guests. Delia is on a ride for her life. Can she stop the chaos —before it’s too late to save her beloved mansion?

Gill’s writing is at full force in this high-suspense story that blends cozy and eerie with her trademark charm. The plot will keep readers guessing until the final, satisfying page.This book is perfect for readers who enjoy character-driven mysteries without much gore, and for fans of paranormal stories, haunted basements, and amateur detectives with a heart of gold.

How To Survive Ghost, Graves, Stars, and Knaves is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Diana K. C. Gill is an academic writer on military topics. In her spare time, she moonlights as a writer of mystery novels. How To Survive Ghosts, Graves, Stars, and Knaves is the latest in her extensive lineup and the seventh book in the Delia Sanchez mystery series.

Media Contact:

Diana K. C. Gill Email: dkcgill@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Diana K. C. Gill

