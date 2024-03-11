Swing Low Productions' "Swing Low" Chosen for the Prestigious Atlanta Film and Webfest International

ATLANTA, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swing Low Productions proudly announces that its critically acclaimed short film, 'Swing Low,' has been officially selected for the prestigious Atlanta Film and Webfest International . This honor follows the film's recent success at the Paris Awards Film Festival, where it was awarded Best Short Film. 'Swing Low' is a testament to the power of narrative film, resonating with audiences across different backgrounds and age groups.







In the realm of artistic creation, few can claim the dual mastery of music and film. Phil Elam, known in the music world as Coco Bean, is among those rare talents. As the global population surpasses eight billion, the impact of artists who touch lives through their work is immeasurable. Elam embodies this impact, blending his musical genius with cinematic storytelling to captivate audiences worldwide.

Phil Elam, the creative powerhouse behind 'Swing Low,' not only penned the screenplay but also took on the roles of producer and lead actor. His artistic versatility is further showcased through his recent musical collaboration with hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg on the track "My Name Is Coco Bean." This song represents a fusion of generations, blending the soulful essence of the '70s with the vibrant energy of today's music scene, and is currently enjoying rotation on 99.7 DA HEAT MIAMI via iHeartRadio.

The story of 'Swing Low' is a narrative crafted by Elam's deep emotional connection to his art, delivering an experience that is both unique and universally appealing. The project attracted the attention of award-winning director Marvin Towns, Jr., who was inspired by the screenplay's depth and volunteered to direct, bringing his expertise and vision to the film.

Phil Elam shares his enthusiasm for the film's selection at the Atlanta Film and Webfest International Festival, stating, "This film is a testament to the power of storytelling, collaboration, and sheer determination. We're honored to have 'Swing Low' recognized and featured in such a respected event."

Marvin Towns, Jr., echoed these sentiments, adding, "I was instantly hooked when I read the script for 'Swing Low.' It's a story that needs to be told, and I'm thrilled to have been a part of this journey. Being selected for the Atlanta Film and Webfest International is a recognition of the hard work and dedication that went into making this film."

Beyond 'Swing Low,' Phil Elam's talent has also led him to secure a role in the Tracie Laymon feature 'Bob Trevino Likes It,' alongside John Leguizamo and Barbie Ferreira, further cementing his status as a multifaceted artist.

The selection of 'Swing Low' for the Atlanta Film and Webfest International Festival reaffirms Swing Low Productions, LLC's commitment to producing content that engages, challenges, and entertains. The company invites all to join them at the film festival on March 23rd and 24th to experience the captivating storytelling of 'Swing Low.'

About Swing Low Productions, LLC:

Swing Low Productions, LLC is dedicated to creating films and music that explore the human condition, pushing the boundaries of storytelling to elicit emotion and provoke thought among audiences around the globe. With a commitment to excellence, Swing Low Productions continues to leave an indelible mark on the worlds of film and music.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25a8a8bd-db49-405e-8347-7320c0ed153b