Investigation of Infinera Corporation (INFN) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Infinera Corporation (“Infinera” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INFN) complied with federal securities laws. On February 29, 2024, Infinera disclosed that “as of December 31, 2022, there were material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting related to our revenue cycle, inventory cycle, and with respect to these, our internal resources, expertise and policies required to maintain an effective control environment. As a result, our internal control over financial reporting was not effective, as of December 31, 2022, and continues to be ineffective, and these material weaknesses are not remediated as of the date of the filing of this Amendment.” Following this news, the Company’s stock price declined.



If you purchased Infinera stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/infinera/ discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.



CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com