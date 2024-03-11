Top 7 Trending Markets In The Transport Services Industry: Insights By The Business Research Company

LONDON, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain a competitive edge by tapping into The Business Research Company's Transport Services industry reports. These reports provide essential insights for businesses operating in these dynamic sectors, covering market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities. With comprehensive analyses, companies can make informed decisions and devise strategic plans to stay ahead in the market.



1. Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2024





The warehousing and storage market has experienced robust growth, increasing from $724.47 billion in 2023 to $783.92 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.2%. This growth is attributed to rising demand for refrigerated warehousing and the adoption of omnichannel models. Projections indicate continued strong growth, reaching $1062.19 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Major players in the market are focusing on plug-and-play warehouse automation systems to enhance competitiveness. These systems are ready-to-use solutions aimed at optimizing warehouse tasks without extensive customization.

Asia-Pacific led the market in 2023, with North America following closely. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

2. Online Taxi Services Global Market Report 2024





The online taxi services market is segmented by service type into ride-hailing and ridesharing, offering various vehicle options such as motorcycles and cars, with payment modes including online and cash. Ride types include individual trips and carpooling/sharing.

Market size has surged from $38.89 billion in 2023 to $43.15 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 10.9%, driven by factors like ride-sharing convenience, urbanization, and mobile app penetration. Growth is projected to continue rapidly, reaching $64.74 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.7%.

3. Freight Forwarding Global Market Report 2024





Freight forwarding encompasses the planning, coordination, and movement of goods across international borders, involving tasks like freight rate negotiations, customs documentation, and shipment tracking. Services include transportation, warehousing, packaging, insurance, and value-added services. It operates through various logistics models and modes of transport such as air, ocean, road, and rail freight forwarding, serving customers in industries like manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and more.

Market size has grown steadily, reaching $202.17 billion in 2023 and projected to hit $210.93 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 4.3%. Future growth is anticipated, reaching $254 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.8%, driven by factors like economic growth, demand for value-added services, and infrastructure development.

4. Cash Logistics Global Market Report 2024





The cash logistics market has experienced strong growth, increasing from $20.53 billion in 2023 to $22.29 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.6%. This growth is attributed to factors such as robust economic growth in emerging markets, increased deployment of ATMs, and higher currency circulation. Projections indicate continued strong growth, reaching $31.34 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.9%, with the rise in ATM deployment driving market expansion.

A notable trend is the introduction of mobile ATMs, gaining popularity among consumers and enhancing companies' market positions.

5. Prepared Meal Delivery Global Market Report 2024





The prepared meal delivery market has seen rapid growth, rising from $13.6 billion in 2023 to $15.65 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 15.0%. This growth is attributed to shifting work and lifestyle patterns, increased health consciousness, urbanization, and the convenience sought by busy professionals and millennials. Projections suggest continued rapid expansion, reaching $28.26 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 15.9%.

A key driver is the preference for convenient "junk" meals among the working population and students, reflecting the popularity of pre-prepared or packaged foods. The meal kit delivery sector has particularly thrived, catering to consumers who want to cook without grocery shopping, appealing to busy individuals and those with dietary needs.

North America led the market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific following closely. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

6. Taxi And Limousine Services Global Market Report 2024





The taxi and limousine services market is segmented into online taxi services, tele and offline taxi services, and limousine services. It's further categorized by distance into long-distance and short-distance, and by application into adults and children. Market size has shown robust growth, increasing from $114.66 billion in 2023 to $124.56 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.6%, attributed to technological advancements, economic growth in emerging markets, and an aging population. Future growth is anticipated, reaching $170.99 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.2%. Key players include Uber Technologies, Inc., Didi Chuxing Technology Co., Lyft, Inc., Grab Holdings Inc., and others.

7. Specialized Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2024





Specialized freight trucking, a mode of transportation for household and office goods, utilizes trucks for short-distance travel and rural area deliveries, often tailored to on-demand and custom-based requests, notably for e-commerce orders. Segments include automobiles and heavy equipment, bulk liquids, dry bulk materials, forest products, and refrigerated goods, with trucks categorized by size and applications spanning oil and gas, industrial, energy, mining, food, pharmaceuticals, and more.

Market size has surged from $1,084.05 billion in 2023 to $1,179.18 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.8%, driven by factors such as oil and gas exports, economic growth in emerging markets, increased chemical production, and favorable interest rates. Future growth is anticipated, reaching $1,617.37 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.2%.

In 2023, Asia-Pacific led the specialized freight trucking market, followed by North America. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

