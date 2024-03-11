Global Yogurt Drinks Market Projected to Reach $90.3 Billion by 2030

Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yogurt Drinks - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amidst a dynamic global economic landscape, the Yogurt Drinks industry is experiencing a significant upswing. A recent comprehensive research publication has been added to a leading analysis firm's portfolio, highlighting that the global market for Yogurt Drinks, valued at approximately US$52.3 Billion in 2022, is anticipated to expand to a robust US$90.3 Billion by the year 2030. This growth projection suggests a healthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the 2022-2030 analysis period.



The report segment on Conventional Yogurt Drinks is set to demonstrate a strong performance, with a predicted CAGR of 6.9%, potentially reaching a market size of US$84.1 Billion at the close of the forecast timeframe. Concurrently, a remarkable surge in the Vegan Yogurt Drinks segment points towards a vigorous 9% CAGR as a result of shifting consumer preferences and a heightened focus on plant-based diets.

Focusing on the geographic segmentation, the United States Yogurt Drinks sector is estimated to reach a value of US$14.3 Billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China, holding the title of the world’s second-largest economy, is forecasted to accelerate at a remarkable 11% CAGR, aspiring to attain a market valuation of US$20.3 Billion by 2030. Other regions such as Japan and Canada are also set to contribute significantly to the market's expansion, forecasted to grow at 3.6% and 6.2% CAGRs respectively. Europe showcases strong potential for growth, with Germany potentially rising at a 4.3% CAGR.

In providing a multi-dimensional view of the market, the report includes a profound analysis of key competitors, highlighting 26 prominent industry players. These entities have been meticulously selected for their influential positions and strategic initiatives in the Yogurt Drinks market space.

The latest findings from this in-depth Yogurt Drinks market research open a window into what drives consumer choices, market trends, and strategic directions of leading players in the global industry landscape. It provides both existing and potential stakeholders with a powerful tool to understand the forces shaping the future of Yogurt Drinks around the world. The full publication is now available, offering invaluable insights for industry leaders, investors, analysts, and policymakers.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $52.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $90.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

