SatoshiDEX, the world’s first DEX on Bitcoin, has Raised Over $1 Million in Pre-Sale

London, UK, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SatoshiDEX — the world's 1st decentralized exchange, has raised now over $1,000,000 to lead the DeFi on Bitcoin.



Pre-Sale is offering users the chance to invest in $SATX, SatoshiDEX's native token. According to the project's whitepaper , 30% of the total $SATX supply will be distributed through this pre-sale, giving early adopters a unique opportunity to be part of this groundbreaking platform.



This pre-sale success signifies the massive potential SatoshiDEX holds. It aims to bridge the gap between Bitcoin's established security and the exciting world of DeFi.

Stage 3 of $SATX Pre-Sale is currently LIVE: https://satoshidex.ai/?ref=stdex-of6tGT4i



What is SatoshiDEX?

SatoshiDEX is a novel Bitcoin trading platform that introduces flexibility and innovative ideas to the blockchain system. It enables users to:



Trade tokens directly on Bitcoin eliminating the need for wrapped assets and expensive Ethereum fees,

Stake and earn $SDEX

Follow the updated SatoshiDex and subscribe to their Telegram and Twitter , for future updates.



Core Features:





On-chain trading: SatoshiDEX enables peer-to-peer trading of Bitcoin-based assets directly on the blockchain, ensuring trustless and transparent transactions.

Liquidity pools: Similar to Uniswap, SatoshiDEX utilizes liquidity pools for price discovery and efficient asset exchange. Users can contribute assets to pools and earn rewards in exchange for providing liquidity.





Stacks L2 chain: Leveraging the Stacks L2 chain, SatoshiDEX aims to overcome scalability limitations on the Bitcoin main net, offering faster and cheaper transactions. SatoshiDEX.ai approach to DEX development on Bitcoin offers a paradigm shift in decentralized asset trading. With Bitcoin's security, SatoshiDEX.ai is able to create a decentralized financial ecosystem.





About SatoshiDEX:

SatoshiDEX is a decentralized exchange operating on the Stacks Layer 2 chain. It facilitates seamless asset swaps and liquidity provision, eliminating the need for wrapped assets and costly Ethereum fees.



Users can directly trade tokens on Bitcoin through its platform on https://satoshidex.ai/ , enhancing accessibility and reducing transaction costs. By leveraging the Stacks Layer 2 chain, transaction processing is swift while maintaining security and decentralization.



SatoshiDEX is leading a new era of decentralized finance, where innovation meets utility on the Bitcoin blockchain.



