SatoshiDEX, the world’s first DEX on Bitcoin, has Raised Over $1 Million in Pre-Sale

Bitcoin Gets DeFi: SatoshiDEX Pre-Sale Surpasses $1 Million Goal!

| Source: SatoshiDEX SatoshiDEX

London, UK, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SatoshiDEX — the world's 1st  decentralized exchange, has raised now over $1,000,000 to lead the DeFi on Bitcoin.

Pre-Sale is offering users the chance to invest in $SATX, SatoshiDEX's native token. According to the project's whitepaper, 30% of the total $SATX supply will be distributed through this pre-sale, giving early adopters a unique opportunity to be part of this groundbreaking platform.


This pre-sale success signifies the massive potential SatoshiDEX holds. It aims to bridge the gap between Bitcoin's established security and the exciting world of DeFi.
Stage 3 of $SATX Pre-Sale is currently LIVE: https://satoshidex.ai/?ref=stdex-of6tGT4i 

What is SatoshiDEX?

SatoshiDEX is a novel Bitcoin trading platform that introduces flexibility and innovative ideas to the blockchain system. It enables users to:

  •  Trade tokens directly on Bitcoin eliminating the need for wrapped assets and expensive Ethereum fees,
  •  Stake and earn $SDEX

Follow the updated SatoshiDex and subscribe to their Telegram and Twitter, for future updates.

Core Features:


  • On-chain trading: SatoshiDEX enables peer-to-peer trading of Bitcoin-based assets directly on the blockchain, ensuring trustless and transparent transactions.

   

  • Liquidity pools: Similar to Uniswap, SatoshiDEX utilizes liquidity pools for price discovery and efficient asset exchange. Users can contribute assets to pools and earn rewards in exchange for providing liquidity.


  • Stacks L2 chain:  Leveraging the Stacks L2 chain, SatoshiDEX aims to overcome scalability limitations on the Bitcoin main net, offering faster and cheaper transactions. SatoshiDEX.ai approach to DEX development on Bitcoin offers a paradigm shift in decentralized asset trading. With Bitcoin's security, SatoshiDEX.ai is able to create a decentralized financial ecosystem.              


About SatoshiDEX: 

SatoshiDEX is a decentralized exchange operating on the Stacks Layer 2 chain. It facilitates seamless asset swaps and liquidity provision, eliminating the need for wrapped assets and costly Ethereum fees.

Users can directly trade tokens on Bitcoin through its platform on https://satoshidex.ai/,  enhancing accessibility and reducing transaction costs. By leveraging the Stacks Layer 2 chain, transaction processing is swift while maintaining security and decentralization.

SatoshiDEX is leading a new era of decentralized finance, where innovation meets utility on the Bitcoin blockchain.


 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Blockchain
                            
                            
                                Blockchain Wire
                            
                            
                                Cryptocurrency
                            
                            
                                DeFi
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



        

            

            
Contact Data