Transom Capital Announces Strategic Sale of Aspen Publishing to UWorld, LLC

LOS ANGELES and BURLINGTON, Mass., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transom Capital Group (“Transom”), an operations-focused middle market private equity firm, is proud to announce the successful sale of Aspen Publishing (“Aspen”) to UWorld, LLC. The sale represents a major milestone that underscores Transom's dedication to nurturing growth and fostering innovation within the educational learning tools marketplace. Transom acquired Aspen from Wolters Kluwer in December 2021.



Aspen is the leading provider of educational content and digital learning solutions to law schools in the U.S. and around the world and has aided millions of undergraduate, graduate and professional students in exam preparation since its inception in 2003. The company offers unparalleled solutions for legal education, including authoritative textbooks penned by esteemed authors and groundbreaking products like Connected Casebook, which encompasses nearly 400 highly regarded textbooks in more than eighty disciplines, from large enrollment courses, such as Torts and Contracts, to emerging electives such as Sustainability and the Law of Policing.

“UWorld’s vast portfolio of premiere testing solutions and online learning makes them the ideal parent company for Aspen,” said Nicole Pinard, Aspen’s CEO. “It's an exciting time for Aspen, and we're delighted to embark on this journey with the UWorld team.”

“The sale of Aspen marks the end of a successful investment that embodies the Transom ARMOR process, and we are excited to see Aspen continue its journey with UWorld,” said Russ Roenick, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Transom Capital. “The union of UWorld and Aspen brings together a wealth of experience, innovation and a shared dedication to driving improved learning outcomes. The acquisition continues UWorld’s growth across industries and will bring significant value to the legal education market.”

The sale of Aspen Publishing represents the third exit from the Transom Funds in the past 90 days.

William Blair acted as exclusive financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Aspen Publishing.

About Transom Capital

Transom Capital Group is a private equity firm focused on investing in the middle market. The firm strives to create long-term value by partnering with established businesses and helping them navigate transformative growth. Transom’s functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and ARMOR Value Creation Process combine with managements’ industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, significant top-line growth, cultural transformation and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. More information at https://transomcap.com.

About Aspen Publishing

In December 2021, Transom acquired Wolters Kluwer’s Legal Education business and rebranded under Aspen Publishing. Aspen is the leading provider of educational content and digital learning solutions to law schools and undergraduate institutions in the U.S. and around the world. Aspen provides premium learning solutions for legal education through its casebooks, study aids and supplements which are written by leading deans and professors and delivered both in print and digitally. More information is available at https://aspenpublishing.com.

