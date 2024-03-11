COINDRAW LAUNCHES $250,000 CRACK THE VAULT CAMPAIGN

New York, NY , March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coindraw, the industry leading cryptocurrency settlement provider, in collaboration with iGaming powerhouse Raging Bull Slots, is thrilled to announce the launch of groundbreaking new promotion Crack the Vault.

Bringing a fresh new concept to the table and boasting a staggering prize pool of $250,000, Crack the Vault promises to be the apex of online gaming action in 2024. The quest for riches begins on March 11 and runs until March 31, with it putting top Apple tech, diamond jewels, and so much more up for grabs.



The Original iGaming Hotspot



Raging Bull Slots has long established itself as the original iGaming hotspot, a place where slot aficionados and table game titans converge to win some of the biggest jackpots on the casino scene. Working side-by-side with Coindraw, Raging Bull Slots is pushing forward with its cryptocurrency expansion, to the delight of players old and new.



As a premier partner of Coindraw, Raging Bull Slots has become the go-to destination for a secure, VIP-caliber gaming experience. If you haven't played at Raging Bull Slots in 2024, you're missing out on plenty from this fast-paced casino platform, including the new $250,000 Crack the Vault promotion.







Blazing a $250,000 Trail



Coindraw isn't just pulling up trees as a leading cryptocurrency settlement provider, it's the brains behind Epic Outrun 3 and the Lucky #7 Prize Draw, two iGaming promotions that have already rocked players socks this year. Crack the Vault takes things to another level, combining loaded levels and super fun side-missions, players can earn keys to crack the vault and walk away with prizes. From hot Apple tech to diamond jewels, along with plenty of casino chips and bonus spins, the prize pool is worth a staggering $250,000.



“Epic Outrun set the benchmark for what our cross-promotion efforts should look like, now Crack the Vault is aiming to take things to new heights” said Alexander Bowring, Coindraw Head of Marketing.







Coindraw: The Future of Crypto Settlements



Driven by innovation, Coindraw has listened to its partners to create a dynamic settlement solution that works with businesses both big and small. It's latest innovation, TurboPay, is helping blaze the trail, allowing businesses to process cryptocurrency transactions at lightning fast speed. "Coindraw is redefining the gaming experience by integrating cutting-edge cryptocurrency technology that ensures every player not only has a seat at the table but also enjoys a level of security and efficiency previously unheard of in online gaming," says Bowring.



He added, "Our partnership with Raging Bull Slots for the Crack the Vault promotion is a testament to our commitment to delivering premier gaming experiences powered by the trust and speed of blockchain settlements."



Are You Ready to Crack the Vault?



With Coindraw's cutting-edge cryptocurrency solutions enhancing every transaction, Raging Bull Slots has taken full advantage, so a player's next spin could lead to more than just unlocking the vault — it could herald a new era of epic online gaming action.



For your chance to win $250,000 in prizes visit Raging Bull Slots today, while more information on Crack the Vault is just a click away by visiting Coindraw.ai or following Coindraw on X.





About Coindraw

Coindraw leads the way as the premier cryptocurrency settlement gateway, offering businesses effortless entry into the blockchain space. Its innovative settlement platform ensures smooth, secure, and rapid transfers in the digital currency of your choice. Coindraw provides businesses with the advantage of reduced transaction costs and immediate settlements, expanding their reach to a worldwide audience ready for crypto transactions. Meanwhile, consumers benefit from transactions that are both secure and convenient.

With a solid foundation of commitment to security, efficiency, and client contentment, Coindraw leads the charge in transforming crypto transactions. Learn more about our innovative solutions at Coindraw.ai.



