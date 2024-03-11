Sciens Building Solutions Partners with Landon Vargas Foundation and Nemours Children’s Health

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sciens Building Solutions today announced a $10,000 donation to the Landon Vargas Foundation, which will ultimately contribute to the Lisa Dean Moseley Foundation Institute for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Nemours Children’s Health in Wilmington, Delaware.



With the support of this transformative gift, Nemours will expand its chemotherapy infusion rooms, which will include brand-new, permanent gaming system consoles to help entertain patients undergoing cancer and blood disorder treatments, helping to provide additional comfort and well-deserved fun.

On Landon Vargas’s fourth birthday, he was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma cancer. Sadly, after a five-year battle, Landon passed away nine days after his ninth birthday in 2015. The Landon Vargas Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to carrying out Landon’s legacy by bringing smiles to childhood cancer patients and their families. They provide support to child life teams at hospitals, fund childhood cancer research, and offer scholarships. The foundation’s ultimate goal is to help other families create lasting memories that they can cherish forever.

“We are proud to partner with the Landon Vargas Foundation, as they work to support families with children and youth battling devastating cancer and blood disorder diagnoses,” said Terry Heath, CEO, Sciens Building Solutions. “Their efforts to bring joy and comfort to patients is beyond admirable and we look forward to a lasting partnership to contribute to bringing smiles to any child enduring unpleasant treatments.”

“The Landon Vargas Foundation is very grateful to receive this generous donation from the Sciens Building Solutions team,” said Beth Vargas, founder of the Landon Vargas Foundation. “A donation like this helps our foundation expand our mission of bringing smiles and comfort to children battling cancer diagnoses. We are excited to partner with this amazing company; together, we look forward to enhancing the new chemo infusion rooms at Nemours Hospital so patients can experience some joy during a time of great difficulty.”

Sciens’ gift will help further improve the Institute’s infusion rooms and encourage children and youth patients to feel like a kid again, while receiving potential life-saving treatments. Studies show that play and exercise improve not only clinical outcomes, but emotional healing by reducing some toxic effects of therapy.

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a holding company focused on the fire detection and security services sector. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance services for fire detection and clean agent fire suppression systems in a variety of commercial, institutional, and government facilities. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About Landon Vargas Foundation

The Landon Vargas Foundation is a non-profit organization that was created to honor Landon and his courageous battle with cancer. The foundation’s goal is to find ways to keep Landon’s legacy alive by helping other families create lasting memories of their own. They work with numerous hospitals to support child life teams, fund an annual Landon Vargas Memorial Scholarship, and fund research toward the fight against cancer. Learn more at: https://landonvargasfoundation.org/.

About Lisa Dean Moseley Foundation Institute for Cancer and Blood Disorders

The Lisa Dean Moseley Foundation Institute for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Nemours Children’s Health was founded in 2023 to improve the health and well-being of children with cancer and blood disorders by addressing a range of challenges through improvement initiatives that span education, research, clinical care, and quality of life. Learn more at: https://www.nemours.org/well-beyond-medicine/the-moseley-institute.html.

