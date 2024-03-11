AmeriCorps Week 2024: Celebrate Millions of Americans Who Answered the Call to Service

Washington, DC, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON, DC— March 10-16, AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, celebrates AmeriCorps Week, a week-long celebration observed during AmeriCorps 30th Anniversary, recognizing AmeriCorps programs and offers thanks to millions of members and volunteers for uniting in service. This year’s AmeriCorps Week theme, ‘AmeriCorps is not a moment; it’s a movement,’ demonstrates the hundreds of thousands of members and volunteers, and the millions of alumni who have committed to getting things done for America.

For the past three decades, AmeriCorps alumni, members and volunteers have become the next generation’s thought leaders, innovators and changemakers in global corporations, national social good organizations and public service fields. More than 1.3 million Americans and hundreds of thousands more AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers of all backgrounds have followed in their footsteps since then, providing billions of hours of results-driven service across each of the 50 states and US territories.

In September 2023, AmeriCorps celebrated the 30th anniversary of President Bill Clinton signing the National and Community Trust Act to establish AmeriCorps. More than 1.3 million AmeriCorps members and hundreds of thousands of AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers have taken that same pledge and served in communities large and small to help others live healthier, safer, smarter and more resilient lives while enhancing their own skills and earning money for their education 30 years later.

In the last year, AmeriCorps programs have increased efforts and achieved significant strides to meet community needs and to make service more accessible:

"For thirty years, AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers have been a vital resource for communities and families in greatest need,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps. “During AmeriCorps week, we celebrate those who answer the call to service, helping our children reach their full potential, our neighborhoods rebuild after disaster and families find hope in the midst of hardship.”

This week, Smith will embark on a whistle stop tour, traveling by train to AmeriCorps program sites in the northeast to celebrate the achievements of members and volunteers nationwide. As the country’s chief service officer, he also will lead national activities throughout the week:

Monday, March 11

AmeriCorps CEO in Washington, DC

Tuesday, March 12

AmeriCorps CEO in Annapolis, Md.

Nationally: Mayors Day, with local and state officials invited to issue proclamations declaring AmeriCorps Week.

Wednesday, March 13

AmeriCorps CEO in Wilmington, Del.

Nationally: #AmeriThanks Social Storm. Be a part of the storm by sharing the #AmeriThanks Social Storm post from your X, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Thursday, March 14

AmeriCorps CEO in New York City, N.Y., and Philadelphia, Pa.

Nationally: Day of the “A”. Current members, volunteers and supporters are invited to show off their AmeriCorps gear by sharing on social media.

Friday, March 15

AmeriCorps CEO in Philadelphia, Pa.

For more information about events, Mayors Day, “Day of the A” and ways to celebrate, visit AmeriCorps.gov/AmeriCorpsWeek.

This AmeriCorps Week, AmeriCorps celebrates the millions of Americans ages 18 and older, who have served with AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors programs. In nearly 40,000 locations right now, more than 200,000 people serve as members or volunteers across all 50 states and territories. To join the celebration, follow AmeriCorps on Facebook, X and Instagram, and join the conversation by sharing pictures and stories on your own accounts, using #AmeriCorpsWeek.