Universal Tennis Foundation Names 2024 Hurd Award Champions

Palo Alto, CA, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sunday, Ethan Quinn and Fiona Crawley were named Champions of the 2024 Universal Tennis Foundation Hurd Awards. The award winners were announced during a special ceremony held at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.



Applicants and recipients of the Hurd Awards were evaluated and selected by the Universal Tennis Hurd Award Selection Committee, which includes Paula Hurd, Tracy Austin, Lindsay Davenport, Mary Joe Fernandez, Todd Martin, Peggy Michel, Gordon Uehling, Mark Leschly, and Chase Hodges.



Continuing in the tradition started by Mark Hurd and Oracle, the Universal Tennis Foundation Hurd Awards are player grants made possible by a gift from the Hurd family and are awarded annually to assist young American tennis players transitioning from college to professional competition.



The Hurd Award Champions each receive a $100,000 grant. The Hurd Award is awarded each year to an American male and female who has shown a commitment to continued development in professional tennis and exhibited exemplary sportsmanship in college tennis.



Crawley and Quinn join a growing list of past Hurd Award recipients that include Peyton Stearns and Andrew Fenty (2023), Danielle Collins and Mackenzie McDonald (2017), Christopher Eubanks and Francesca di Lorenzo (2018), J.C. Aragone and Jamie Loeb (2019), and JJ Wolf and Sophie Whittle (2020).



Competing for the University of Georgia Bulldogs, Quinn won the 2023 NCAA singles tournament as a redshirt freshman. The 19-year-old, who has played on the UTR Pro Tennis Tour, was named All-American in singles and doubles and the 2023 ITA Freshman of the Year. Turning pro last summer, Quinn won his first ITF title in June, reached the final of an ATP Challenger last month, and qualified for the BNP Paribas Open last week. He’s currently ranked No. 284 on the ATP Tour.



Fiona Crawley is a senior at the University of North Carolina and a multiple NCAA champion. In 2023, she helped the Tar Heels win the program’s first NCAA team championship before winning the NCAA doubles trophy with partner Carson Tanguilig. She was named the 2023 ITA National Player of the Year and Honda Cup Award Winner. On the pro tour, the 22-year-old has won two ITF titles and, as a wild card entry at the US Open, she qualified for the main draw last summer. She’s currently ranked No. 382 on the WTA Tour.



In addition to the Hurd Award Champions, the Universal Tennis Foundation has partnered with the Youth Performance Institute (YPI) this year. With the generosity of Gordon Uehling, a professional tennis coach, entrepreneur, and Hurd Award Selection Committee member, and Dr. Jim Loehr, the world-renowned sports psychologist and author, who has established YPI, the Hurd Awards will expand its reach and impact to support more players.

Hurd Award Finalists Cannon Kingsley, a 2024 Graduate from Ohio State, and Chloe Beck, a 2023 Duke graduate, will each receive grants of $40,000 to support their professional tennis aspirations. Furthermore, the Champions, Finalists, and the 2024 Hurd Award Select Pro Team of additional deserving elite collegiate players will be invited to attend a Youth Performance Institute conference this summer where Dr. Loehr will mentor players on reaching their full potential in high-stress arenas.



The 2024 Hurd Award Select Pro Team includes Lea Ma (Georgia), Kari Miller (Michigan), Ayana Akli (South Carolina), Micah Braswell (Texas), Andres Martin (Georgia Tech), and Garrett Johns (Duke).

“We are excited to announce the very deserving 2024 Hurd Award recipients,” said Darcy Leschly, President of the Universal Tennis Foundation. “The Hurd Awards embody what we are as a foundation, supporting the growth of tennis players both on court and off. We thank Paula Hurd for her unwavering support and are thrilled at the expansion of the Hurd Awards with our generous new partners Gordon Uehling and Dr. Jim Loehr from the Youth Performance Institute.”

The Universal Tennis Foundation’s mission is to enrich lives through increased education and knowledge of tennis and to make the sport inclusive and accessible to everyone. The Foundation will cultivate programs that support youth and wheelchair tennis, bring tennis to underserved individuals and communities, and increase access to the sport by promoting its health and social benefits while maximizing the athletic potential of talent.

The Youth Performance Institute (YPI) is dedicated to ensuring young people have the tools they need to overcome personal challenges, advance their talents, and live their lives to the fullest. We envision a future in which kids of all backgrounds are inspired to thrive and are able to connect and feel connected from anywhere in the world.

YPI’s programs are designed to inspire and equip young people, parents, teachers, and coaches with the tools and knowledge they need to discover their purpose, amplify their talents, reach their fullest potential, and in turn be effective mentors for their peers. The curriculum encompasses actionable, research-backed skills that are essential in today's fast-paced and complex world. The programs go beyond academic knowledge, integrating holistic wellness principles that foster emotional intelligence, resilience, and decision-making abilities. By equipping people with these skills, YPI aims to support long-term success and contribute to a more compassionate and thriving society through personal connection and mentorship.

