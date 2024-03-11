Upfit UTV Inc. Announces Launch & Delivery of Showroom Vehicles

PHOENIX, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upfit UTV Inc., a subsidiary of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) (“FOX” or the “Company”), announces the launch of its high-performance luxury utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) to showroom floors on March 22. Upfit UTV offers vehicles with unmatched quality, performance, and reliability.

“I could not be more excited to introduce these state-of-the-art UTVs to the marketplace. What was once a dream over five years ago is now a reality, backed by precision engineering and innovative technologies. Whether you are an off-road enthusiast, a tailgater at a Saturday afternoon football game, or want to enjoy a block party, our UTVs are customized so that you are creating memories and having FUN,” commented Justin Smith, Upfit UTV chief executive officer and president.

Upfit UTV specializes in creating turn-key luxury UTVs customized to meet every driver’s unique desires and preferences. These vehicles will be the epitome of performance and luxury, developed with industry-leading experience and integrated solutions that ensure every component functions in perfect harmony. Upfit UTV will provide unparalleled quality and performance, supported by real-world testing and technology differentiation not currently offered in the marketplace with planned offerings for the desert, dune, trail, and utility UTV markets.

World-Class Manufacturing

Upfit UTV’s new 120,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility in Phoenix, Arizona, showcases its commitment to quality, machining, and production excellence. Building upon Fox Factory Performance Vehicle Development’s extensive experience in upfitting trucks, this addition enhances the Company’s capability to deliver exclusive, highly capable, performance-driven luxury utility vehicles.

Superior Ownership Experience

Upfit UTV redefines vehicle ownership with retail lender financing, a nationwide service network, and proprietary products with a 30-day upfit turnaround.

Unique Patented Technologies & Components

Upfit UTV vehicles will boast innovative features such as clean airdrop, Live Valve® shock tuning upgrades, iQS® upgrades, frameless doors, magnetic clutch duct for Can-Am Maverick X3, shock forks, limit straps, and more — setting new standards in vehicle performance and design. In addition, Upfit UTV research engineers and design specialists will introduce technologies currently being developed and field-tested.

About Us

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of premium products that deliver championship-level performance for specialty sports and on- and off-road vehicles. Its portfolio of brands, like FOX, Marucci, Method Race Wheels and more, are fueled by unparalleled innovation that continuously earns the trust of professional athletes and passionate enthusiasts all around the world. The Company is a direct supplier of shocks, suspension, and components to leading powered vehicle and bicycle original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”). The company acquires complementary businesses to integrate engineering and manufacturing expertise to reach beyond its core shock and suspension business, diversifying its product offerings and increasing its market potential. It also provides products in the aftermarket through its global network of retailers and distributors and through direct-to-consumer channels.

Dealers:

Upfit - Dealers (upfitutv.com)

Contact:

Upfit UTV

Skyler Howell

National Sales Director

1-877-TO-UPFIT

showell@upfitutv.com

Live Valve® and iQS® are registered trademarks of Fox Factory, Inc.