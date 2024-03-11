PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer successfully prices €600 million five-year Eurobond

Alphen aan den Rijn – March 11, 2024 – Wolters Kluwer, a global leader of professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced that it has successfully priced a new €600 million five-year senior unsecured Eurobond.

The bonds were sold at an issue price of 99.964 per cent and carry an annual coupon of

3.250 per cent. The settlement date has been set for March 18, 2024. The securities were placed with a broad range of institutional investors across Europe.

The senior unsecured bonds will mature on March 18, 2029. The notes are expected to be rated A3 by Moody’s. The net proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

Barclays, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo and SMBC acted as joint active bookrunners. The bonds will be listed on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; conditions created by any pandemics; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Trademarks referenced are owned by Wolters Kluwer N.V. and its subsidiaries and may be registered in various countries.

