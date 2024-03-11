NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

March 11, 2024

Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of Shell plc as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”).

PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of shares vested

Wael Sawan 07 March 2024 SHELL (AMS) 103,848.99

Sinead Gorman 07 March 2024 SHEL (LSE) 33,699.45

Philippa Bounds 07 March 2024 SHEL (LSE) 19,096.35

Robertus Mooldijk 07 March 2024 SHELL (AMS) 44,870.60

Rachel Solway 07 March 2024 SHEL (LSE) 22,241.64

Huibert Vigeveno 07 March 2024 SHELL (AMS) 81,595.63

Zoe Yujnovich 07 March 2024 SHELL (AMS) 44,870.60

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.







This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70