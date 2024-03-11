Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
     
March 11, 2024    
     
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of Shell plc as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”).
     
PDMRDate AcquiredShare TypeNumber of shares vested  
Wael Sawan07 March 2024SHELL (AMS) 103,848.99   
Sinead Gorman07 March 2024SHEL (LSE) 33,699.45   
Philippa Bounds07 March 2024SHEL (LSE) 19,096.35   
Robertus Mooldijk07 March 2024SHELL (AMS) 44,870.60   
Rachel Solway07 March 2024SHEL (LSE) 22,241.64   
Huibert Vigeveno07 March 2024SHELL (AMS) 81,595.63   
Zoe Yujnovich07 March 2024SHELL (AMS) 44,870.60   
     
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

 

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.		 
     
     
Anthony Clarke    
Deputy Company Secretary   
     
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70  
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
     
     


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Wael
Last Name(s)Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency 
PriceNIL
Volume103,848.99
TotalN/A
Aggregated information 
Volume 103,848.99
PriceNIL
TotalN/A
Date of transaction 07/03/2024
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Sinead
Last Name(s)Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency 
PriceNIL
Volume33,699.45
TotalN/A
Aggregated information 
Volume 33,699.45
PriceNIL
TotalN/A
Date of transaction 07/03/2024
Place of transactionLondon


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Philippa
Last Name(s)Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusLegal Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency 
PriceNIL
Volume19,096.35
TotalN/A
Aggregated information 
Volume 19,096.35
PriceNIL
TotalN/A
Date of transaction 07/03/2024
Place of transactionLondon


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Robertus
Last Name(s)Mooldijk
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusProjects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency 
PriceNIL
Volume44,870.60
TotalN/A
Aggregated information 
Volume 44,870.60
PriceNIL
TotalN/A
Date of transaction 07/03/2024
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Rachel
Last Name(s)Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency 
PriceNIL
Volume22,241.64
TotalN/A
Aggregated information 
Volume 22,241.64
PriceNIL
TotalN/A
Date of transaction 07/03/2024
Place of transactionLondon


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Huibert
Last Name(s)Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusDownstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency 
PriceNIL
Volume81,595.63
TotalN/A
Aggregated information 
Volume 81,595.63
PriceNIL
TotalN/A
Date of transaction 07/03/2024
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Zoe
Last Name(s)Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusIntegrated Gas and Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency 
PriceNIL
Volume44,870.60
TotalN/A
Aggregated information 
Volume 44,870.60
PriceNIL
TotalN/A
Date of transaction 07/03/2024
Place of transactionAmsterdam