Bouygues: Discosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 11/03/2024

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 March 2024.

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 27 April 2023

I. Summary presentation





Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 04 march 2024 FR0000120503 60,000 35.9536 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 05 march 2024 FR0000120503 60,000 36.3212 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 06 march 2024 FR0000120503 60,000 36.3868 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 07 march 2024 FR0000120503 60,000 36.4276 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 08 march 2024 FR0000120503 60,000 36.5618 XPAR

II. Detailed presentation





https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/copie-de-2024-03-11-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA

A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €378,957,297

Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France

Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment