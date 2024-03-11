COMMUNIQUE
DECLARATION DES TRANSACTIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES
REALISEES DU 4 AU 8 MARS 2024
Dans le cadre de l’autorisation consentie par l’Assemblée générale pour opérer sur ses actions et conformément à la règlementation relative aux rachats d’actions, Rexel déclare ci-après les achats d’actions propres réalisés du 4 au 8 mars 2024 :
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial
instrument
|Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|04/03/2024
|FR0010451203
|49 747
|23,529745
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|05/03/2024
|FR0010451203
|55 000
|23,410569
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|06/03/2024
|FR0010451203
|50 000
|23,255590
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|07/03/2024
|FR0010451203
|35 277
|23,526088
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|08/03/2024
|FR0010451203
|16 965
|23,651652
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|206 989
|23,441222
Le reporting détaillé est disponible :
- sur le site internet de Rexel www.rexel.com dans l’espace Investisseurs / Information réglementée / Programmes de rachat d’actions
- ou en cliquant sur le lien suivant : http://www.rexel.com/fr/finance/information-reglementee/programmes-rachats-actions/declarations-hebdomadaires-rachats-actions/
Pièce jointe