DECLARATION DES TRANSACTIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES

REALISEES DU 4 AU 8 MARS 2024

Dans le cadre de l’autorisation consentie par l’Assemblée générale pour opérer sur ses actions et conformément à la règlementation relative aux rachats d’actions, Rexel déclare ci-après les achats d’actions propres réalisés du 4 au 8 mars 2024 :

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial
instrument		Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares		Market (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6204/03/2024FR001045120349 74723,529745XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6205/03/2024FR001045120355 00023,410569XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6206/03/2024FR001045120350 00023,255590XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6207/03/2024FR001045120335 27723,526088XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6208/03/2024FR001045120316 96523,651652XPAR
 TOTAL206 98923,441222 

Le reporting détaillé est disponible :

- sur le site internet de Rexel www.rexel.com dans l’espace Investisseurs / Information réglementée / Programmes de rachat d’actions
- ou en cliquant sur le lien suivant : http://www.rexel.com/fr/finance/information-reglementee/programmes-rachats-actions/declarations-hebdomadaires-rachats-actions/

