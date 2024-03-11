Europe Contrast Media Agent and Injector System Market Report 2024 Featuring Analysis of Bayer, Bracco Group, Guerbet, and Ulrich with Patent Analysis by Year and Country

Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Contrast Media Agent and Injector System Market: Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe contrast media agent and injector system market was valued at $2.14 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $2.74 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period 2022-2026. The market is driven due to factors like rising cases of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, which result in higher demand for contrast media agents, injector systems, and image-guided diagnostic procedures.
Market Introduction
The Europe Contrast Media Agent and Injector System market is witnessing robust growth driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for diagnostic imaging procedures, and advancements in medical imaging technologies. Contrast media agents and injector systems play a crucial role in enhancing the visibility of anatomical structures during imaging procedures such as CT scans, MRI scans, and angiography.
With a growing aging population and rising healthcare expenditures, there is a heightened emphasis on early disease detection and accurate diagnosis, further fueling the demand for contrast media agents and injector systems in Europe. Additionally, ongoing research and development activities aimed at improving imaging techniques and patient outcomes are expected to drive market growth. Regulatory initiatives aimed at ensuring patient safety and the availability of innovative imaging solutions also contribute to market expansion in the region.
Market Segmentation
Segmentation 1: by Product
- Contrast Media Agents
- Injector Systems
- Injector
- Consumables and Accessories
Segmentation 2: by Country
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest-of-Europe
Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis
The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysing the company's coverage, product portfolio, its market penetration. Some of the prominent names established in this market are:
- Bayer AG
- Bracco Group
- Guerbet
- ulrich GmbH & Co. KG
Key Trends
- Nanoparticle-based Contrast Agents
- Development of Safer Contrast Media Agent
- Partnerships and Business Alliances among Players for Strong Foothold in Different Regions
Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases Leading to Upsurge Demand of Imaging with Contrast Media Agents and Injector System
- Upsurge in Demand for Image-Guided Diagnostics
- Growing Number of Regulatory Approvals
- Market Restraints
- Rising Health Concerns Post Usage of Contrast Media Agents in Body
- Market Opportunities
- IT Advances in Contrast Media Injectors
Patent Analysis
- Patent Filing Trend (by Year)
- Patent Filing Trend (by Country)
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|94
|Forecast Period
|2022-2026
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2.14 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026
|$2.74 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
