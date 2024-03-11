Europe Contrast Media Agent and Injector System Market Report 2024 Featuring Analysis of Bayer, Bracco Group, Guerbet, and Ulrich with Patent Analysis by Year and Country

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Contrast Media Agent and Injector System Market: Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe contrast media agent and injector system market was valued at $2.14 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $2.74 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period 2022-2026. The market is driven due to factors like rising cases of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, which result in higher demand for contrast media agents, injector systems, and image-guided diagnostic procedures.



Market Introduction

The Europe Contrast Media Agent and Injector System market is witnessing robust growth driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for diagnostic imaging procedures, and advancements in medical imaging technologies. Contrast media agents and injector systems play a crucial role in enhancing the visibility of anatomical structures during imaging procedures such as CT scans, MRI scans, and angiography.

With a growing aging population and rising healthcare expenditures, there is a heightened emphasis on early disease detection and accurate diagnosis, further fueling the demand for contrast media agents and injector systems in Europe. Additionally, ongoing research and development activities aimed at improving imaging techniques and patient outcomes are expected to drive market growth. Regulatory initiatives aimed at ensuring patient safety and the availability of innovative imaging solutions also contribute to market expansion in the region.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Product

  • Contrast Media Agents
  • Injector Systems
  • Injector
  • Consumables and Accessories

Segmentation 2: by Country

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest-of-Europe

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysing the company's coverage, product portfolio, its market penetration. Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

  • Bayer AG
  • Bracco Group
  • Guerbet
  • ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

Key Trends

  • Nanoparticle-based Contrast Agents
  • Development of Safer Contrast Media Agent
  • Partnerships and Business Alliances among Players for Strong Foothold in Different Regions

Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
    • Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases Leading to Upsurge Demand of Imaging with Contrast Media Agents and Injector System
    • Upsurge in Demand for Image-Guided Diagnostics
    • Growing Number of Regulatory Approvals
  • Market Restraints
    • Rising Health Concerns Post Usage of Contrast Media Agents in Body
  • Market Opportunities
    • IT Advances in Contrast Media Injectors

Patent Analysis

  • Patent Filing Trend (by Year)
  • Patent Filing Trend (by Country)

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages94
Forecast Period2022-2026
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$2.14 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026$2.74 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.3%
Regions CoveredEurope

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24g9ze

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                European Contrast Media Agent and Injector System Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Contrast Media
                            
                            
                                Contrast Media Injector
                            
                            
                                Infusions and Injectables 
                            
                            
                                Injector
                            
                            
                                Needles and Syringes 
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data