Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market 2023-2032: Liquid Biopsy for Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Complete Automation of Next-Generation Techniques are the Key Trends

Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific next-generation breast cancer diagnostic and screening market was valued at $554.3 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach $1.77 billion by 2032. The anticipated growth in the next-generation breast cancer diagnostic and screening market is projected to be fueled by several factors. These include the uptick in the occurrence of breast cancer cases, heightened awareness concerning early detection of breast cancer, a growing emphasis on breast cancer biomarkers for improved screening, prognosis, and tailored treatment, as well as the escalation in partnerships and collaborations among industry participants.



Market Introduction

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region anticipates significant growth in the next-generation breast cancer diagnostic and screening market. This growth is propelled by various factors, including the increasing incidence of breast cancer cases in the region. Heightened awareness campaigns focusing on early detection and screening contribute to this surge.

Additionally, there's a growing emphasis on utilizing breast cancer biomarkers for more effective screening, prognosis, and personalized treatment strategies. Moreover, the collaborative efforts and partnerships among market players further drive advancements in diagnostic technologies and screening methodologies. With these dynamics in play, the APAC next-generation breast cancer diagnostic and screening market presents promising opportunities for improved breast cancer management and outcomes across the region.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Country

  • Japan
  • China
  • India
  • Australia
  • South Korea
  • Singapore
  • Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Key Trends

  • Liquid Biopsy for Breast Cancer Diagnosis
  • Complete Automation of Next-Generation Techniques

Companies Profiled

  • BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages82
Forecast Period2023-2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$554.3 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032$1.77 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate13.8%
Regions CoveredAsia-Pacific

