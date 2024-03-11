Analysis of Europe's Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Market 2023-2032 Featuring Profiles of AB Volvo, Mercedes-Benz Group, BMW Group, ZF Friedrichshafen, and More

Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe heavy-duty autonomous vehicle market (excluding U.K.) was valued at $39.6 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach $387.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 28.82% during the forecast period 2023-2032. The heavy-duty autonomous vehicle market is expected to grow due to rising demand for autonomous driving technology and the continuous progress and uptake of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles in public transportation, encompassing both semi-autonomous and fully autonomous functionalities.







Market Introduction



The Europe heavy-duty autonomous vehicle market in Europe is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing demand for autonomous driving technology and the widespread adoption of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles in public transportation. With advancements in technology and regulatory frameworks supporting autonomous vehicle deployment, European countries are witnessing a surge in interest and investment in this sector.

Companies are developing and deploying semi-autonomous and fully autonomous heavy-duty vehicles for various applications, including freight transportation, logistics, and public transit. Additionally, initiatives promoting sustainability and reducing carbon emissions further incentivize the adoption of autonomous vehicles. As Europe continues to embrace innovative transportation solutions, the heavy-duty autonomous vehicle market is expected to expand rapidly, transforming the future of mobility in the region.



Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Application

Logistics

Public Transportation

Construction and Mining

Others

Segmentation 2: by Propulsion Type

Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Segmentation 3: by Vehicle Type

Heavy Trucks

Heavy Buses

Roboshuttles

Segmentation 4: by Level of Autonomy

Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

Autonomous Vehicles

Segmentation 5: by Sensor Type

LiDAR

RADAR

Camera

Others

Segmentation 6: by Country

Germany

France

Italy

Rest-of-Europe

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysing the company's coverage, product portfolio, its market penetration.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

AB Volvo

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

BMW Group

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Other companies mentioned include:

Volkswagen AG

Renault Trucks

Traton Group

Karsan

2getthere B.V.

Schaeffler AG

P3 Mobility

HOLON GmbH

Trends: Current and Future

Electrification and Automation of Commercial Vehicles

Growing Number of Startups in the Autonomous Vehicle Ecosystem

Rising Awareness about Autonomous Vehicles

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers Development of Regulations for Autonomous Mobility Rising Developments and Integration of Autonomous Buses in Public Transport Developments of High-Tech Autonomous Solutions for Commercial Vehicles

Business Restraints High Cost and Rising Price Volatility of Hardware Components Semiconductor Shortage Effect

Business Opportunities Advantages Offered by Commercial Autonomous Vehicles to Logistics Industry Emerging Adoption of Roboshuttle

Business Strategies Market Development Product Development

Corporate Strategies Mergers and Acquisitions Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 155 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $39.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $387.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.8% Regions Covered Europe

