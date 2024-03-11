Global Anthrax Vaccine Market Worth Over $22 Billion by 2034, Driven by Advanced Vaccine Developments and Rising Demand for Bioterrorism Defense

Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anthrax Vaccine Market by Vaccine Type, by Application, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anthrax vaccine market size was valued at USD 13.02 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand significantly, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.91%, reaching USD 22.06 billion by 2034. This growth is spurred by increasing concerns over bioterrorism and global security, as well as government initiatives that support vaccine development.

Government contracts and funding have been a key driver in the market, providing stability and encouraging continued investment into R&D and manufacturing capacities. Notable partnerships, such as the collaboration between Pfizer Inc. and Valneva in November 2023, have leveraged innovative technologies to advance anthrax vaccine development.

This in-depth analysis provides a comprehensive understanding of the global anthrax vaccine market, with forecasts extending from 2023 to 2034. The market has been segmented by vaccine type, application, end-user, and region, with detailed insights into the revenue growth across various geographies and sectors.

Anthrax Vaccine Market Dynamics

The live attenuated vaccines segment dominated the market in 2023, thanks to its potential to confer long-term immunity and robust protection. Efforts like the collaboration between GSK and the University of Queensland are proof of the ongoing work to introduce novel anthrax vaccine candidates. Meanwhile, the cell-free PA vaccines segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, benefiting from biotechnological advancements that facilitate the production of highly purified protective antigen subunits.

Application Insights

Use in animals was the leading segment for the anthrax vaccine market in 2023, essential for protecting livestock against anthrax in endemic regions.

Use in humans is expected to witness the fastest growth, reflecting the importance of anthrax vaccines in public health, particularly in areas susceptible to bioterrorism or natural outbreaks.

End-user Insights

Government stockpiles formed the largest revenue share, highlighting the strategic efforts by nations to enhance biodefense preparedness.

Clinics and veterinarians are predicted to show rapid growth as preventative veterinary care gains importance and the role of clinics in promoting animal health expands.

The North American region holds the largest market share, driven by significant investments in biodefense and a well-established healthcare infrastructure. The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience rapid growth, attributed to increasing biodefense awareness, the threat of bioterrorism, and efforts to improve public health infrastructure. In March 2023, DynPort showcased robust manufacturing capabilities to support this growth, completing a production run of an anthrax vaccine for the US Department of Defense.

Companies Mentioned

Valneva SE

Bavarian Nordic A/S

DynPort

Vaccine Company LLC (a subsidiary of Valneva)

BioThrax (Emergent BioSolutions)

VaxGen Inc. (Acquired by Emergent BioSolutions)

Altimmune Inc.

Nanotherapeutics Inc. (Acquired by Ology Bioservices)

Porton Biopharma Limited

Indian Immunologicals Limited

Biogenesis Bago SA

Green Cross Corporation

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $22.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r1s101

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment