Global Brucellosis Vaccine Market Worth $421 Million by 2034 - Subunit Vaccines Lead Innovation as DNA Vaccines Gain Momentum, Cattle Segment Dominates with Rapid Growth Expected in Small Ruminants

Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Brucellosis Vaccine Market by Vaccine Type, by Application, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global brucellosis vaccine landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, marked by an estimated market size of USD 251.1 million in 2023 and projected to grow exponentially to USD 421 million by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate of 4.81%. This industry is an essential part of the preventive veterinary healthcare sector and is crucial in combating the rising incidence of brucellosis - a serious zoonotic disease.

Advancements in vaccine technology and increasing awareness about zoonotic diseases have contributed to the demand for brucellosis vaccines. Moreover, the role of government initiatives and regulations cannot be understated, as they ensure the enforcement of mandatory vaccination programs that bolster market growth. The emphasis on the importance of such vaccines is further reinforced by increased investments in both the healthcare and veterinary sectors globally.

An exciting development within the global brucellosis vaccine market is the shift towards subunit vaccines, which are gaining traction for their enhanced safety and efficacy profiles. With vaccine innovation, the DNA vaccines segment is forecasted to grow swiftly due to its ability to stimulate an effective immune response for prolonged immunity.

In terms of application, the cattle segment leads the market shares due to the significant economic impact of brucellosis on cattle farming. However, with the growing prevalence of the disease in sheep and goats and the rising interest in small ruminant farming, this segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate.

On the end-user front, veterinary hospitals & clinics remain the mainstay of the market, given their fundamental role in disease prevention and management. Nonetheless, government vaccination programs are poised to expand rapidly as the responsibility for public health drives government agencies to take preventive actions against brucellosis.

Regional Insights:

The North American region dominates the market currently, attributable to efficient regulatory systems, heightened disease prevention awareness, and significant investments in the veterinary healthcare infrastructure.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth, spurred by the burgeoning livestock industry, increased awareness, and governmental interventions aimed at improving animal health.

Thorough in its approach, this new research report delves into a detailed analysis and forecast of the brucellosis vaccine market trends, spanning categories such as vaccine type, application, end-user, and regions. The report encompasses market predictions that extend from 2023 to 2034, across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, providing valuable insights for stakeholders.

Companies Mentioned

Zoetis Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Indian Immunologicals Limited

HIPRA

Syntellys Biotech

Colorado Serum Company

Hester Biosciences Limited

CZ Veterinaria

Valneva SE

TECON Group

Meibao Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Biogenesis Bago SA

Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $251.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $421 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0hyh0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment