Demand for Jute Bags Soaring with Evolving Consumer Choices. The Global Jute Bag Market Value is to Cross the US$ 1,090.8 Million mark by 2034 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global jute bag market value surged at a rate of 1.8% between 2019 and 2023 and reached a valuation of US$ 819.3 million in 2023. The jute bag industry is poised to expand at 2.6% CAGR between 2024 and 2034. The global jute bag market is estimated to be around US$ 843.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 1,090.8 million by 2034.



Rising concern for wastage and environmental degradation from plastic products is the primary reason for the growing lucrativeness of the jute bag business worldwide. Moreover, as jute bags are recyclable and can be reused, they are in line with the principles of the circular economy.

Government support for jute-producing rural areas is an emerging trend in many Asian and other jute-producing regions that have improved the sourcing of raw materials. Awareness fueled by social media and government initiatives is anticipated to play a crucial role in the advancement of jute and other environment-friendly bag markets.

Key Takeaways from the Jute Bag Market Study Report

The total market is estimated to generate an incremental opportunity of US$ 250 million during the forecast period.

market is estimated to generate an incremental opportunity of US$ 250 million during the forecast period. In the United States, the demand for jute bags is projected to rise at a CAGR of 1.5% from 2024 to 2034.

Germany is the leading supplier of jute bags in Europe and is poised to expand at a rate of 1.4% per year till 2034.

The regional market in India is expected to progress at 5.9% CAGR, accounting for over 48% in South Asia throughout the projection period.

The retail sector is estimated to be the key end-user segment for jute bag sales and it is poised to account for 45.4% of the market share in 2034.

Based on capacity, the 11 to 30 Kg segment is expected to contribute almost 38.4% of the market sales in 2024.

“Jute bags are sustainable and biodegradable and it fits perfectly with the worldwide trend of consumers choosing products to minimize their impact on the environment. A focus on environmentally friendly business methods by industries or enterprises has also strengthened the supply side of biodegradable packaging materials, including jute.” – says a Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape for the Jute Bag Market Players

The overall market is fragmented and overly diversified as sourcing of jute remains a daunting challenge for jute processing and jute manufacturing industries. However, government support for jute production and value addition is observed to be encouraging new market players to come up.

Key Companies Profiled:

MANYAN INC. JOYTEX GMBH & CO. KG PEMA Verpackung GmbH Trident Jute Zest tex Jute Cotton Bags Asia Jute Cotheeka Jute Industry Bombay Bags TopTrans International

Recent Developments by the Jute Bag Industry Participants

In October 2021, Researchers at KAUST developed an inexpensive surface treatment for conventional jute storage bags that stops moisture-induced damage to grains. The researchers developed the process by drawing inspiration from naturally water-repellent surfaces. Moreover, the bags are covered in wax and can be reused. The organization hopes to refine and optimize this wax-coating technique and roll out the product at scale.

In June 2023, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Bangladesh provided its staff members with eco-friendly, biodegradable bags made of jute polymer. This innovative polymer used in the making of "Sonali Bag" was created by Bangladeshi scientist Dr. Mubarak Ahmad Khan.

Key Segments Covered by Jute Bag Industry Survey Report

By Product Type:

Bottle Bags

Shopping Bags

Reusable Bags

Sand Bags

Other Bags



By Capacity:

Up to 10 Kg

11-30 Kg

31-50 Kg

Above 50 Kg

By End Use:

Household

Retail

Institutional



By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America Market

Latin America Market

Europe Market

East Asia Market

South Asia and Pacific Market

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

