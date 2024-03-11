Global $111+ Billion Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Drugs Market Analysis 2024-2034 - Rapid Growth in Exon-Skipping Therapies Reflects Precision Medical Interventions Fueled by R&D

Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market by Drug Type, by Distribution Channel, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This industry analysis report on the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) drugs market reveals significant industry trends and projecting substantial growth in the upcoming years. The comprehensive study offers in-depth insights into the market dynamics, including drug types, distribution channels, and geographic expansion within the DMD pharmaceutical landscape.

A key highlight of the market investigation is the projection that the sector will grow from a valuation of USD 2.96 billion in 2023 to an impressive USD 111.36 billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.12%. The market is poised for expansion, catalyzed by increasing Duchenne muscular dystrophy prevalence, genetic research advancements, and a supportive environment created by governmental initiatives.

The report segments the market by drug type where corticosteroids have maintained leadership due to their proven effectiveness in managing the symptoms and progression of DMD. However, the sector is witnessing rapid growth in exon-skipping therapies - a trend attributed to precise medical interventions driven by cutting-edge research and development.

When it comes to distribution channels, hospitals have traditionally dominated the market landscape due to comprehensive care capabilities for DMD diagnosis and treatment. Nevertheless, specialty pharmacies are forecasted to burgeon, largely owing to their tailored patient services and the rising propensity for home-based treatments.

Geographically, the North American region holds the largest market share, supported by sophisticated healthcare systems and regulatory structures conducive to drug approvals. Conversely, the Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the most rapid growth rate, fuelled by increasing awareness, a larger patient base, and healthcare investment surges.

The report's territory analysis covers various regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, offering a granular look at market development potential across diverse boundaries.

Specially tailored company profiles of major market players shed light on strategies and footholds within the global landscape, positioning the report as a vital tool for stakeholders across the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

Companies Mentioned

Sarepta Therapeutics

Pfizer Inc.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals

PTC Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

CureDuchenne

Capricor Therapeutics

Wave Life Sciences

NS Pharma (Nippon Shinyaku)

Solid Biosciences

Beech Tree Labs

Roche (Genentech)

Avidity Biosciences

Acceleron Pharma

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $111.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 39.1% Regions Covered Global

