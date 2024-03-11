Alginates and Derivatives Market Projected to Accelerate at CAGR of 5.7% by 2028 with Robust Growth in Asia Pacific Region

Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alginates and Derivatives Market by Type (Sodium Alginate, Calcium Alginate, Potassium Alginate, PGA), Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals), Form (Powder, Liquid, Gel Form) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global alginates and derivatives market, with its extensive applications across various sectors, is forecasted to burgeon from USD 494 million in 2023 to an impressive USD 651 million by 2028. This projection is based on a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Highlighting the versatility of alginates and derivatives, the market is expected to observe significant expansion owing to their gelling, thickening, and stabilizing abilities, critical in multiple industries including food & beverages, industrial applications, and pharmaceuticals. Natural sourcing from seaweed positions these as sustainable alternatives to synthetic additives, influencing buyer preferences in a marketplace increasingly aware of environmental considerations.

Calcium Alginate Emerges as High Growth Segment

Market analysis indicates that within the diverse types available, calcium alginate is set for the highest growth trajectory. Mainly due to its indispensable applications in pharmaceutical formulations and controlled-release drug delivery systems, the biocompatible nature and gelling properties are being harnessed for encapsulating pharmaceutical agents efficiently.

Industrial Applications of Alginates Lead Market Valuation

Alginates in Oil & Gas: A Rising Star

A noteworthy application of alginates is found in the oil and gas sector, particularly within complex well stimulation procedures such as hydraulic fracturing. The use of alginates to manage fluid viscosity exemplifies its growing significance in improving extraction efficiencies and emphasizing the multifaceted utilities of these biopolymers. Alginates' role in enhancing material properties, cosmetic formulations, and industrial processes further solidifies their standing as invaluable additives.

Asia Pacific Foreseen as Fastest-Growing Market

Driven by the increasing population, which is anticipated to reach staggering numbers in countries like India and China, along with shifting dietary habits, the Asia Pacific region is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate. The significant role of alginates in the food and beverage sector for product innovation and quality enhancements has played a central role in this regional market expansion.

Comprehensive Stakeholder Insights

The report profiles a detailed segmentation of industry participants, indicating a mix of major companies, with a strategic emphasis on Cargill Inc., KIMICA Corporation, FMC Corporation, E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, and The Dow Chemical Company, among others. It outlines a 50:50 distribution in terms of company designations, from C Level to Managerial positions, showing an instrumental spread across the globe, including North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The intelligence offered encompasses a comprehensive scope, from market valuations, product innovations, geographical expansions, and the alignment of competitive strategies to bolster their presence in the alginates and derivatives sector, a vital contributor to current and future industrial applications.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 215 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $494 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $651 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global





