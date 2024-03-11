Global BCG Vaccine Market to Showcase 5.47% CAGR Through 2034, Driven by Advancements and Global Tuberculosis Burden - Trends and Insights by Age Group, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region

Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global BCG Vaccine Market by Age Group, Application, Distribution Channel, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global BCG vaccine market is set to witness substantial growth, expanding from USD 104.6 million in 2023 to USD 187.9 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.47% during the forecast period (2024-2034). This significant market growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of tuberculosis worldwide, the expansion of immunization programs, and a growing awareness of potential off-label uses. Technological advancements, government support, international initiatives, and industry collaborations are also key factors fueling market expansion.

In light of the World Health Organization's reports on the ongoing tuberculosis epidemic, there is a heightened critical need for BCG vaccination, especially among the pediatric population. The pediatrics segment, by age group, emerged as the leading revenue component due to intense focus on early childhood immunizations and nationwide campaigns to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

Furthermore, the tuberculosis application segment dominates the market, staying in line with the global initiative to curb the disease's prevalence. However, the bladder cancer segment manifests rapid growth, recognizing the BCG vaccine's proven efficacy in preventing and treating this type of cancer.

By distribution channel, hospitals continue to lead given their pivotal role in organizing and administering vaccines. Clinics and other channels are expected to grow rapidly as they play an increasingly important role in local healthcare delivery systems.

From a regional perspective, North America holds the largest revenue share thanks to its well-structured healthcare system and effective immunization programs. The Asia Pacific region promises the fastest growth rate due to its burgeoning population, heightened health awareness, and aggressive vaccination strategies.

This new report offers an exhaustive analysis of the BCG vaccine market with data segmented by age group, application, and distribution channel. Regional insights spanning North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa further augment the report's robustness, providing a vital tool for stakeholders in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

Market players and investors will find the report's company profiles section particularly valuable as it showcases strategic developments among the top market participants. With its comprehensive data and insights, the report serves as an indispensable resource for anyone looking to understand the landscape and dynamics of the global BCG vaccine market.

BCG Vaccine Market Analysis & Forecast by Age Group 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Mn) Pediatrics Adults

BCG Vaccine Market Analysis & Forecast by Application 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Mn) Tuberculosis Bladder Cancer

BCG Vaccine Market Analysis & Forecast by Distribution Channel 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Mn) Hospitals Clinics Others

BCG Vaccine Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Mn) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $104.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $187.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

