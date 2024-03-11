Societe Generale: availability of the 2024 Universal Registration Document, the annual financial report and the report on corporate governance

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2024 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT, THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AND THE REPORT ON CORPORATE FINANCE

Regulated Information

Paris, 11 March 2024

Societe Generale hereby informs the public that the French version of the 2024 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 11 March 2024.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document includes:

• the 2023 annual financial report; and

• the report on corporate governance prepared by the Board of Directors, as well as the related Statutory Auditors’ findings.

The annual financial report cross-reference table appears on page 728 of the Universal Registration Document.

The report on corporate governance prepared by the Board of Directors, as well as the related Statutory Auditors’ findings, appear respectively on pages 75 to 188 and on page 698 of the 2024 Universal Registration Document.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document is made available to the public, free of charge, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and may be consulted in the “Regulated information” section of the Company’s website (https://investors.societegenerale.com/en/financial-and-non-financial-information/regulated-information-and-other-important-information) and on the AMF’s website.

Press contact:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com



Societe Generale

Societe Generale is a top tier European Bank with more than 126,000 employees serving about 25 million clients in 65 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for nearly 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.



The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:

French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance , with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.

, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank. Global Banking and Investor Solutions , a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG.

, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG. International Retail, Mobility & Leasing Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.





Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of the Group News page on societegenerale.com website where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter/X @societegenerale or visit our website societegenerale.com .

Attachment