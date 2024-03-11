Styrene-ethylene-butylene-styrene (SEBS) Market: Asia-Pacific Dominates with High CAGR and Surge in Adhesive & Sealants Demand

Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Styrene-ethylene-butylene-styrene (SEBS) - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2019 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Styrene-ethylene-butylene-styrene Market size is estimated at 358.06 kilotons in 2024, and is expected to reach 521.26 kilotons by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period (2024-2029).







The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the market negatively as the pandemic severely affected international trade and hampered several industries, including manufacturing, building, and construction. However, the market has now been estimated to have reached pre-pandemic levels.



Key Highlights

The major factors driving the market studied are the rising demand from the adhesives and sealants industry and the rising demand for electrical components in the construction sector.





On the flip side, environmental regulations on overproduction are expected to hinder the growth of the market.





The rising demand for SEBS as a replacement for PVC in various end-user industries serves as an opportunity for the studied market.





Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market and is likely to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Styrene Ethylene Butylene Styrene (SEBS) Industry Overview



The styrene-ethylene-butylene-styrene (SEBS) market is a consolidated market, where few players account for a significant portion of the market demand. Some of these major players (in no particular order) include Kraton Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd, China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec), TSRC Corporation, and Celanese, among others.



