Japan Cold Chain Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2020 - 2029

The Japan Cold Chain Logistics Market size is estimated at USD 20.52 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 26.79 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2024-2029).







With COVID-19 in effect, the Japanese Trade Ministry reported a 7.5% Y-o-Y increase in the sale of drugstores in March 2020. Along with this, the Japan Supermarkets Association, in response to the self-imposed quarantines and the need to cook at home, reflected a 7.4% Y-o-Y increase in the demand and sales of groceries at the supermarkets in March 2020. All these factors led to a negative impact on the cold chain logistics market in Japan. COVID-19 impacted Japan's cold chain operations, including increased food safety concerns.



Japan is regarded as a mature market for cold chain logistics and is dominated by several players. Rapid advancements in biopharmaceuticals and regenerative medicine recently increased the demand for the cold pharmaceutical chain in Japan. This trend is expected to continue with the COVID-19 vaccines introduction and other treatments. Cold chain logistics in Japan was initially established for the fresh, refrigerated, and frozen food industries. Cold chain logistics focuses on the timely distribution of products within a constantly controlled temperature and humidity environment.



Most cold storage facilities in Japan are owned and operated by major cold chain corporations, with only a small number available for lease. Advances in using e-commerce to sell frozen and chilled goods will accelerate cold storage development in areas with latent needs.



Factors such as an increase in the number of refrigerated warehouses and growth in the pharmaceutical sector are expected to drive the growth of Japan's cold chain logistics market. Some of the challenges in the market are the irregular distribution of cold storage capacity, lack of proper logistical connectivity support, and the need for high capital investment.



Japan Cold Chain Logistics Industry Overview



The market is relatively fragmented, with many local and international players, including Nippon Express, Yamato, Sagawa Express Co., Ltd, Itochu Logistics Corp., and Kintetsu World Express. The competition in the market pertains to costs, storage fees, and space, along with the rising prices of packing and packaging materials. The service providers are still working on developing the ability to provide standardization in the processes. Lack of standardization related to storage temperature and operating procedures are a few more significant challenges the industry faces. The quality and flexibility of available cold warehousing space are a considerable concern.



