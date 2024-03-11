Waste Heat Recovery Market Predicted to Exceed US$84 Billion by 2024 with Robust Growth Forecasted Through 2034

Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waste Heat Recovery Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Surge in Environmental Consciousness and the Imperative to Reduce Carbon Footprints.



The waste heat recovery market presents a dynamic landscape in the realm of industrial energy efficiency, offering a compelling avenue for sustainable practices and economic gains. Waste heat, a by-product of industrial processes, is harnessed through innovative technologies to drive electricity generation and enhance mechanical work, thereby mitigating energy consumption and reducing operational costs. This executive summary provides a concise overview of the WHR market, encapsulating key drivers, opportunities, challenges, and competitive landscapes.



The waste heat recovery market unfolds a myriad of opportunities across various sectors. The integration of waste heat recovery in electricity generation provides an attractive proposition for industries with high electricity consumption, offering not only reduced energy costs but also opportunities to sell surplus electricity to the grid. Additionally, the prospect of selling recovered heat externally, especially in industrial clusters, opens up new revenue streams. Technological advancements and research initiatives further underscore opportunities for innovation and the development of more efficient waste heat recovery systems.



Integration of Waste Heat Recovery Systems into Existing Industrial Processes



The seamless integration of waste heat recovery (WHR) systems into existing industrial processes emerges as a critical challenge within the market. Industrial facilities often grapple with the complexities associated with retrofitting or incorporating new technologies into their established operations. The integration process involves aligning waste heat recovery systems with diverse and often intricate industrial processes, demanding a meticulous understanding of the specific requirements and nuances of each facility.



One key challenge lies in the diverse nature of industrial operations, where processes vary significantly across sectors such as manufacturing, energy production, and chemical processing. Each industry possesses unique operational parameters, making it imperative for waste heat recovery systems to be tailored to the specific characteristics and demands of the given industrial setting. This customization requirement adds a layer of complexity, hindering a one-size-fits-all approach and necessitating a careful examination of each facility's intricacies.



Market Segment by Temperature Range

High-temperature (>400C)

Medium-temperature (100-400C)

Low-temperature (< 100C)

Market Segment by Application

Preheating

Power Generation

Steam Generation

Other Applications

Market Segment by End-use Industry

Cement Industry

Iron and steel Industry

Chemical Industry

Glass Industry

Other End-use Industries

Market Segment by Technology

Heat Exchangers

Turbo-expanders

Organic Rankine Cycles (ORCs)

Heat Pumps

Kalina Cycles

Other Technologies

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

ABB Limited

Clyde Bergemann Power Group

Cool Energy Inc

Echogen Power Systems

Econotherm Ltd

General Electric Company

John Wood Group plc

JP Steel Plantech Co

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

Ormat Technologies, Inc.

PENTA Engineering Corporation

Siemens AG

Sigma Thermal, Inc

Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC)

Transparent Energy Systems Private Ltd

