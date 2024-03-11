Human Liver Model Global Market Report 2024: Surge in Clinical Trials & Innovative Model Systems to Propel Growth

Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Liver Model Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The human liver model market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $2.07 billion in 2023 to $2.33 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth observed in the historical period can be attributed to the needs in drug development, advancements in biotechnology, alternatives to animal testing, the increasing prevalence of liver diseases, and regulatory requirements.







The human liver model market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the integration of AI and machine learning, the development of patient-derived liver models, breakthroughs in bioengineering, requirements for drug safety and toxicity testing, and the adoption of virtual clinical trials. Major trends expected in the forecast period include the integration of multi-organ models, innovations in 3D bioprinting, increased capability for high-throughput screening, improvements in vascularization and blood flow, and a heightened focus on ethical and regulatory compliance.



The growth of the human liver model market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing incidence of liver disease. Liver disease encompasses various disorders that affect the proper functioning of the liver. The emerging area of research involving human liver models holds the potential to enhance understanding of liver diseases and improve drug development. Consequently, the escalating cases of liver diseases are fostering the expansion of the human liver model market. For instance, in September 2022, Caner Australia reported approximately 2,905 new cases of liver cancer diagnosed in Australia in 2022, highlighting the significance of addressing liver-related health concerns. The rising prevalence of liver disease underscores the crucial role of human liver models in advancing medical research and therapeutic strategies.



Major players in the human liver model market are directing their efforts toward the development of advanced systems, particularly single-organ higher throughput (HT) systems. These innovative systems aim to improve the adoption of predictive human liver models and provide a competitive advantage. For instance, in February 2023, UK-based organ-on-a-chip company CN Bio launched PhysioMimix with Liver-48 plate, a single-organ higher throughput (HT) system designed to overcome challenges in the adoption of predictive human liver models for drug discovery. The Liver-48 plate, a multi-chip consumable, facilitates larger-scale comparative studies on drug disposition, efficacy, and safety.

