[Latest] Global Fermentation Chemicals Market Size/Share Worth USD 130.6 Billion by 2032 at a 7.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Fermentation Chemicals Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Alcohol & Ketones, Amino Acids, Industrial Enzymes, Organic Acids, Others), By Application (Industrial Applications, Food and Beverages, Nutritional and Pharmaceutical, Plastics and Fibers, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Fermentation Chemicals Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 64.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 65.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 130.6 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Fermentation Chemicals Market: Overview

Fermentation chemicals are a class of molecules formed during the fermentation procedures by which microbes that include bacteria, yeast, or fungus convert organic material. These compounds are used in a variety of sectors, notably food & beverage, medications, the agricultural sector, and bioenergy.

Several worldwide trends are propelling the fermentation chemicals market forward. One notable pattern is an increase in interest in environmentally friendly and bio-based goods, which is causing a move toward alternatives to petrochemical-derived chemicals.

This trend is being driven by increased environmental concerns and policies that encourage eco-friendly alternatives. Furthermore, there is an increasing need for fermentation-derived goods in the pharmaceutical, food and drink, and biodiesel sectors due to their versatility and advantages, such as enhanced product quality and processing efficiency.

Additionally, scientific breakthroughs, such as the creation of genetically modified microbes and innovative fermentation techniques, are increasing product yields and broadening the spectrum of goods available through fermentation.

In general, these developments represent a rising understanding of brewing as an environmentally friendly and economically feasible option across numerous industries, pushing innovation and market expansion.

By type, the alcohol & ketones segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. Alcohol and ketones are vital brewing byproducts utilized in a variety of sectors, including medications, food, and fuel.

Their widespread use stems from their flexibility as solvents, flavors, and chemical precursors. Furthermore, their fermentation-based manufacturing is renewable and sustainable, which coincides with rising concerns about the environment and drives market development.

By application, the industrial segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. Industries fuel the fermentation-based chemicals market because fermentation-derived compounds are widely used in manufacturing operations.

These substances are required for the production of a wide range of items, such as food and drinks, medicines, and agricultural products, fulfill different industrial demands and drive market demand.

The Asia-Pacific region is driving the fermentation chemicals market due to fast industrialization, government assistance, abundant raw resources, a rising need for environmentally friendly alternatives, and a huge customer base.

ADM is a market leader in nutrition for humans and animals. They harness the strength of nature by transforming crops to create ingredients and solutions for meals, drinks, and supplements for people all over the world, as well as a comprehensive variety of products and services for livestock, aquaculture, and pets.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 65.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 130.6 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 64.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.1% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Fermentation Chemicals market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Fermentation Chemicals industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Fermentation Chemicals market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Fermentation Chemicals market forward?

What are the Fermentation Chemicals Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Fermentation Chemicals Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Fermentation Chemicals market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Fermentation Chemicals Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Fermentation Chemicals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific dominated the global Fermentation Chemicals market in 2022 with a market share of 45% in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032.

The Asia-Pacific region’s rapidly rising population and growing urbanization have raised the need for a variety of fermentation-derived goods, including food and drinks, medicines, and chemical products for industry. The growing customer base drives the need for fermentation chemicals.

Furthermore, Asia-Pacific nations have a plentiful supply of materials that are appropriate for fermentation, such as agricultural leftovers, sugar cane, and different starch resources. The accessibility of feedstock at reasonable costs drives the creation of fermenting plants, hence supporting market expansion.

Moreover, authorities in many Asia-Pacific countries are actively pushing industrial growth and creating attractive investment conditions, luring international corporations to establish manufacturing operations in the area.

Furthermore, increasing knowledge of sustainable practices and the environmentally beneficial nature of fermentation procedures is consistent with global trends, boosting market expansion in the area.

In summary, the Asia-Pacific region’s mix of rising demand from consumers, accessible feedstock, favourable regulatory settings, and environmental measures places it as a major driver in the worldwide chemical fermentation market.

Furthermore, the abundance of agricultural products that include sugarcane, maize, cassava, and rice in countries such as India, Thailand, China, and Indonesia renders the Asia-Pacific area a desirable location for fermentation-based companies. This assures a consistent and inexpensive supply network for fermented feedstocks, which reduces manufacturing expenses and boosts the market’s expansion.

List of the prominent players in the Fermentation Chemicals Market:

BASF SE

Novozymes A/S

Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

Hansen Holding A/S

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Lonza Group AG

DSM

AB Enzymes GmbH

BioAmber Inc.

Lallemand Inc.

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd.

Novamont S.p.A.

Tereos SA

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Tate & Lyle PLC

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Others

The Fermentation Chemicals Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Alcohol & Ketones

Amino Acids

Industrial Enzymes

Organic Acids

Others

By Application

Industrial Applications

Food and Beverages

Nutritional and Pharmaceutical

Plastics and Fibers

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Fermentation Chemicals Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Fermentation Chemicals Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Fermentation Chemicals Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Fermentation Chemicals Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Fermentation Chemicals Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Fermentation Chemicals Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Fermentation Chemicals Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Fermentation Chemicals Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Fermentation Chemicals Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Fermentation Chemicals Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Fermentation Chemicals Industry?

Reasons to Purchase Fermentation Chemicals Market Report

Fermentation Chemicals Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Fermentation Chemicals Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Fermentation Chemicals Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Fermentation Chemicals Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Fermentation Chemicals market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Fermentation Chemicals market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Fermentation Chemicals market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Fermentation Chemicals market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Fermentation Chemicals industry.

Managers in the Fermentation Chemicals sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Fermentation Chemicals market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Fermentation Chemicals products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

