Global Telecom Tower Market 2024-2028

The telecom tower market is forecasted to grow by USD 15.34 bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period. The report on the telecom tower market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for fixed wireless access (FWA), technological advancements in tower technology, and increasing adoption of IoT devices.
The telecom tower market is segmented as below:
By Deployment
- Ground-based
- Roof-top
By Business Segment
- Operator-led tower companies
- MNO captive sites
- Independent tower companies
- Joint venture infrastructure companies
By Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
This study identifies the rise of small cell integration in telecom towers as one of the prime reasons driving the telecom tower market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of telecom tower analytics and the adoption of hybrid power solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Al Yah Satellite Communications Co. PJSC
- American Tower Corp.
- AT and T Inc.
- Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.
- Cellnex Telecom SA
- China Tower Corp. Ltd.
- GTL Infrastructure Ltd.
- Helios Towers plc
- IHS Holding Ltd.
- Indus Tower Ltd.
- Phoenix Tower International
- QMC Telecom International
- Reliance Industries Ltd.
- SBA Communications Corp.
- T Mobile US Inc.
- TAWAL
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Telefonica SA
- Tower One Wireless
- WINITY TELECOM
- VEON Ltd.
