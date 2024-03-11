Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telecom Tower Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The telecom tower market is forecasted to grow by USD 15.34 bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period. The report on the telecom tower market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for fixed wireless access (FWA), technological advancements in tower technology, and increasing adoption of IoT devices.



The telecom tower market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

Ground-based

Roof-top

By Business Segment

Operator-led tower companies

MNO captive sites

Independent tower companies

Joint venture infrastructure companies

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

This study identifies the rise of small cell integration in telecom towers as one of the prime reasons driving the telecom tower market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of telecom tower analytics and the adoption of hybrid power solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Al Yah Satellite Communications Co. PJSC

American Tower Corp.

AT and T Inc.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.

Cellnex Telecom SA

China Tower Corp. Ltd.

GTL Infrastructure Ltd.

Helios Towers plc

IHS Holding Ltd.

Indus Tower Ltd.

Phoenix Tower International

QMC Telecom International

Reliance Industries Ltd.

SBA Communications Corp.

T Mobile US Inc.

TAWAL

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonica SA

Tower One Wireless

WINITY TELECOM

VEON Ltd.

