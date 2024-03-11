Warehouse Robotics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Warehouse Robotics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global warehouse robotics market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Warehouse robotics is an emerging field that is transforming the way warehouses and distribution centers operate.

As technology continues to advance, warehouse robotics are becoming more sophisticated, autonomous, and efficient. As labor shortages become more prevalent in many parts of the world, warehouse operators are turning to robotics to automate repetitive and labour-intensive tasks, such as picking, packing, and palletizing, to improve efficiency and productivity. Increasing adoption of multichannel supply chain strategies, rising demand for effective and efficient workload distribution, increasing technological advancements, growing number of players in the retail sector, and increasing government expenditure on automation infrastructure development are some factors, that will propel the demand for warehouse robotics over the next five years.

The rapid growth of e-commerce has increased the demand for faster, more accurate, and more efficient order fulfilment. Warehouse robotics can enable warehouses to handle the increased volume of orders and meet customer expectations for faster delivery times. Robotics technology has been rapidly advancing, with improvements in sensors, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and gripper technology.

These advancements have made warehouse robotics more capable of handling complex tasks, navigating dynamic environments, and working alongside human workers safely. Warehouse operators are looking for ways to reduce operational costs, including labor costs, and improve profitability. Warehouse robotics can help achieve cost savings by increasing efficiency, reducing errors, and optimizing warehouse layout and space utilization.







Warehouse Robotics Market, By Software:

Warehouse Management System

Warehouse Control System

Warehouse Execution Systems

Warehouse Robotics Market, By Type:

Mobile Robots

Articulated Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Scara Robots

Parallel Robots

Cartesian Robots

Warehouse Robotics Market, By Payload:

0.5 Kg to 10 Kg

11 Kg to 80 Kg

81 Kg to 180 Kg

181 Kg to 300 Kg

301 Kg to 900 Kg

More than 900

Warehouse Robotics Market, By Function:

Pick & Place

Assembling & Dissembling

Transportation

Packaging

Warehouse Robotics Market, By Vertical:

E-Commerce

Automotive

Electricals & Electronics

Chemical, Rubber & Plastics

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Others

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

JBT Corporation

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc

Bluebotics SA

Dematic Corporation

EK Automation Ltd

Fanuc Corporation

Amazon Robotics

KUKA Ag

Intelligrated Systems, Inc

