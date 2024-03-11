LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) CEO Rob Ellin to Present at the iAccess Alpha Buyside Best Ideas Spring Conference 2024 on March 12 and 13, 2024

Webcast Available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3024/50093

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform, announced today that management is participating in the iAccess Alpha Buyside Best Ideas Spring Conference 2024 on March 12 and 13, 2024. On behalf of the company, CEO Robert Ellin will deliver a company presentation at 12:30 EST on March 12th and host one-on-one meetings the following day, March 13th.

iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences, where presenting companies are recommended by a network of investors. The conference format spans two days, with company webcast presentations on day one, followed by one-on-one meetings with company management teams on day two.

To learn more about the iAccess Alpha Buyside Best Ideas Spring Conference 2024 on March 12 and 13, 2024 or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with LiveOne, please visit the conference website https://www.iaccessalpha.com/home.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3024/50093.

The webcast of LiveOne presentation will also be available on the company’s website under the Events and Presentations tab:

https://ir.livexlive.com/events-and-presentations/event-calendar/default.aspx

About LiveOne, Inc.

LiveOne, Inc. is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform delivering premium experiences and content worldwide. With subsidiaries like Slacker Radio and PodcastOne, LiveOne has garnered accolades for its innovative approach, including the Best Live Moment award by Digiday for the "Social Gloves" PPV Event.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company’s reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, merger, distribution or transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company’s intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company’s subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 29, 2023, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter year ended June 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on August 15, 2023, and in the Company’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

