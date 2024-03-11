SeaStar Medical-Sponsored Symposium Featuring Experts Discussing Pediatric Acute Kidney Injury and the Selective Cytopheretic Device to be Webcast Live at AKI & CRRT 2024

March 13 webcast showcasing Quelimmune™ scientific background and clinical data for pediatric AKI due to sepsis or a septic condition will be available on seastarmedical.com

DENVER, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU), a medical device company developing proprietary solutions to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs, announces its sponsorship of an Industry Symposium titled “New Therapies in Pediatric Acute Kidney Injury” on March 13, 2024 at the 29th International Conference on Advances in Critical Care Nephrology – Updates in ICU Medicine: Controversies, Challenges and Solutions (AKI & CRRT 2024). The hybrid in-person and virtual conference is being held March 12-15 in San Diego.

“Despite advancements in kidney replacement therapy, mortality rates in children with acute kidney injury (AKI) and multi-organ failure requiring continuous kidney replacement therapy (CKRT) remain at about 50%, and children who survive an AKI episode are at elevated risk of chronic kidney disease. Without doubt, new therapies such as the Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) Pediatric (SCD-PED) are needed,” said symposium moderator Stuart Goldstein, MD, FAAP, FNKF, Director of the Center for Acute Care Nephrology and Medical Director of Pheresis Service, Co-Director of the Heart Institute Research Core at Cincinnati Children’s Medical Hospital and Professor at the University of Cincinnati’s Department of Pediatrics.

“It’s exciting to have recognized leaders in AKI and nephrology who serve on the SeaStar Medical Scientific Advisory Board participate in this symposium. The discussion will highlight our technology, clinical data and the recent FDA approval of the SCD-PED, the first therapeutic device in our Quelimmune product family,” said Kevin Chung, MD, SeaStar Medical’s Chief Medical Officer.

Symposium Title: New Therapies in Pediatric Acute Kidney Injury Date: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 Time: 12:30-2:00 p.m. Pacific time (3:30-5:00 p.m. Eastern time) Webcast: Live event will be available here

Archive event will be available approximately 48 hours post-event Moderator: Dr. Stuart Goldstein Speakers: Ayse Akcan-Arikan, MD, Medical Director of Critical Care Nephrology and Acute Dialysis at Texas Children’s Hospital and Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Baylor College of Medicine Rajit Basu, MD, MS, Division Head of Critical Care Medicine at the Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine David Askenazi, MD, MSPH, Director of Pediatric and Infant Center for Acute Nephrology (PICAN) at Children’s of Alabama and Professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham

As members of the SeaStar Medical Scientific Advisory Board, symposium speakers advise on the Company’s technology capabilities, share insights on emerging trends in healthcare, and advise on the Company’s critical care and AKI clinical development programs.

About AKI & CRRT 2024

The conference aims to advance the field of nephrology by providing a platform for global experts to share the latest insights and advancements in AKI and continuous kidney replacement therapy (CRRT/CKRT), fostering collaboration and networking among participant through plenary lectures, symposia, panel discussions, case presentation and hands-on workshops. More information is available here .

About Hyperinflammation and the Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD)

Hyperinflammation is the overproduction or overactivity of inflammatory cells that can lead to damage of vital organs. It occurs when the body overproduces inflammatory effector cells and other molecules that can be toxic, damaging to vital organs and result in multi-organ failure and even death. This is known as the cytokine storm.

The SCD is a patented cell-directed extracorporeal device that employs immunomodulating technology to selectively target proinflammatory neutrophils and monocytes during CKRT and reduces the hyperinflammatory milieu including the cytokine storm that causes inflammation, organ failure and possible death in critically ill patients. Unlike pathogen removal and other blood-purification tools, the device is integrated with CKRT hemofiltration systems to selectively target and transition proinflammatory monocytes to a reparative state and promote activated neutrophils to be less inflammatory. The SCD selectively targets the most highly activated proinflammatory neutrophils and monocytes. These cells are then returned back into the body through the blood, and the body is signaled to lower its inflammatory environment and focus on repair. This unique immunomodulation approach may promote long-term organ recovery and eliminate the need for future KRT, including dialysis.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical is a medical technology company that is redefining how extracorporeal therapies may reduce the consequences of excessive inflammation on vital organs. SeaStar Medical’s novel technologies rely on science and innovation to provide life-saving solutions to critically ill patients. The Company is developing and commercializing cell-directed extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses. For more information visit www.seastarmedical.com or visit us on LinkedIn or X .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the SCD’s ability to treat hyperinflammation and the expected results of clinical trials and studies. Words such as “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside SeaStar Medical’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause actual future events to differ materially from the expected results include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk that SeaStar Medical may not be able to obtain regulatory approval of its SCD product candidates; (ii) the risk that SeaStar Medical may not be able to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations, including clinical trials; (iii) the risk that SeaStar Medical and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize its products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so, including failure to achieve approval of its products by applicable federal and state regulators, (iv) the risk that SeaStar Medical may never achieve or sustain profitability; (v) the risk that SeaStar Medical may not be able to access funding under existing agreements, including the equity line of credit and forward purchase agreements; (vi) the risk that third-parties suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations, (vii) the risk of product liability or regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to SeaStar Medical’s products and services, (viii) the risk that SeaStar Medical is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property, and (ix) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in SeaStar Medical’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under the “Risk Factors” section therein and in SeaStar Medical’s other filings with the SEC. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and SeaStar Medical assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

(310) 691-7100

Jcain@lhai.com

# # #