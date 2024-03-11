Cognition Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

PURCHASE, N. Y., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cognition,” the “Company” or “We”) (Nasdaq: CGTX), a clinical stage company developing product candidates designed to treat neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering (the “offering”) of shares of its common stock. Cognition also intends to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the aggregate number of shares of its common stock to be sold in the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the proposed offering will be sold by Cognition.



Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, is acting as sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-268992) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 23, 2022, and declared effective by the SEC on January 3, 2023. The securities may be offered only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the proposed terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering may also be obtained by contacting Titan Partners Group LLC, a division of American Capital Partners, LLC, 4 World Trade Center, 29th Floor, New York, NY 10007, by phone at (929) 833-1246 or by email at prospectus@titanpartnersgrp.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We are currently investigating our lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases. We believe that targeting the σ-2 receptor with CT1812 represents a mechanism functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition and its pipeline can be found at https://cogrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including statements regarding Cognition’s expectations on the timing, size and completion of the proposed offering and Cognition’s intention to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties associated with market and other conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering and the risks and uncertainties described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC and are available at www.sec.gov. These risks are not exhaustive and we face both known and unknown risks. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.