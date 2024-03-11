Lysine Market Size Worth $16.1 Billion by 2033; Expansion of the Cattle Industry in China and India to Propel Growth

Newark, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 8.6 billion in 2023 lysine market will reach USD 16.1 billion by 2033. An amino acid called lysine is necessary for the development, growth, and general health of both humans and animals. Since lysine is an important amino acid, the body is unable to synthesize it and must get it from food or supplements. Lysine is essential for immunological system function, collagen synthesis, protein synthesis, and calcium absorption. Common methods for producing lysine use microbial fermentation procedures using certain bacterial strains, including Corynebacterium glutamicum. This process makes it possible to produce high-purity lysine on a big scale. The growing cattle sector and the world's need for meat both have an impact on the lysine market.



Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2023 USD 8.6 Billion Market size value in 2033 USD 16.1 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 7.2% Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 - 2033 Segments Covered by Application, Type, Form, Regions

Key Insight of the Lysine Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 13.9% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period. Enhancing animal husbandry techniques and implementing precision farming are two examples of cutting-edge agricultural technology that can boost livestock productivity. By integrating their goods with contemporary farming practices, lysine producers can profit from these developments. A greater emphasis on the production of premium animal feed has resulted from an increasing understanding of the significance of nutrition for the best possible growth and productivity of animals. The production of nutritionally balanced feed requires lysine, a crucial amino acid, and investments in this area can expand the lysine market.



In the Lysine market, the food & dietary supplement segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.4% over the projection period.



The food & dietary supplement farm segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.4% over the projection period. Worldwide demand is rising for nutritional supplements and foods enhanced with protein. Lysine is frequently utilized to enhance the overall amino acid profile of different protein sources and fortify plant-based proteins. Additionally, there is a growing market for plant protein supplements that contain lysine due to the growing popularity of plant-based diets. Supplementing with lysine is crucial to ensuring a balanced amino acid profile because plant-based protein sources may be deficient in some critical amino acids, such as lysine.



In the lysine market, the Lysine Monohydrate segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.2% over the projection period.



The Lysine Monohydrate segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.2% over the projection period. Animal feed is the main use of lysine monohydrate, particularly in the diets of pigs and poultry. The demand for lysine monohydrate is directly impacted by the expansion of the animal feed industry, which is fueled by the rising demand for meat. Animals require the important amino acid lysine for the creation of proteins. In order to supplement lysine levels and support optimal development, feed efficiency, and general health in livestock, lysine monohydrate is added to animal feed formulas.



In the lysine market, the liquid segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.8% over the projection period.



The liquid segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.8% over the projection period. Applying liquid lysine to animal feed is simple. It is easily used with liquid feed supplements to provide even distribution in animal diets. Liquid lysine has the potential to improve feed compositions' taste. Liquid vitamins might be more pleasant to animals, which would improve intake and consumption. The uniform distribution of lysine throughout the feed matrix can be ensured by using liquid lysine to promote homogeneous mixing in feed. This increases the efficiency of supplementing animals' diets with lysine.



Market Dynamics



Driver



The efficient manufacture of lysine is made possible by ongoing developments in biotechnological processes, especially in fermentation technology. Better production techniques increase lysine's affordability and accessibility. Additionally, lysine is employed to increase animal feed efficiency, which results in quicker growth and lower feed conversion ratios. The market for lysine is anticipated to grow as concerns about the effectiveness of animal husbandry methods become more pressing.



Opportunity



There is a chance to create lysine-based solutions that support total animal well-being in addition to growth, given the increased awareness of animal health and welfare. This includes formulas that help animals manage stress and become more resistant to disease. Additionally, by diversifying their product offerings, companies in the lysine industry might look at chances for growth and diversification. This could entail creating specialized lysine products for a given kind of animal or meeting certain dietary requirements for the livestock sector.



Some of the major players operating in the lysine market are:



• Cargill, Incorporated

• Dow

• BASF SE

• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

• DSM

• DuPont

• Evonik Industries AG

• NOVUS INTERNATIONAL

• Alltech

• Associated British Foods plc

• Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

• Nutreco

• ForFarmers.

• De Heus Animal Nutrition

• Land O'Lakes

• Kent Nutrition Group

• J. D. HEISKELL & CO.

• Perdue Farms



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Application



• Animal Feed

• Food & Dietary Supplements

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others



By Type



• Lysine Hydrochloride

• Lysine Monohydrate

• Others



By form



• Powder

• Liquid

• Granules



