Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Design Build System for Anderson Burton

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLEMCo, a subsidiary of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRCD) (“SIRC” or “the Company”) is excited to design and build a Net Zero Energy Solar Photovoltaic System for Anderson Burton as part of the USACE Lake Isabella Permanent Operations Buildings project at Lake Isabella, Kern County, California.

Bart Saunders, Director of Government Sales, believes “having Anderson Burton trust PLEMCo as their partner for this project is a great match for our capabilities. With our history of implementing renewable energy solutions on military sites, as well as our full turnkey inhouse capabilities, we see this as a win-win for both organizations and look forward for more close collaboration in the future.”

Anderson Burton were looking for a trusted partner with military experience and solar installation expertise to meet the very specific requirements of this project for the US Army Corp of Engineers. The energy the solar component can deliver will be a valuable addition to the many other sustainable solutions included in the overall design of the site. Dan Carrisosa explained, “For renewable energy clients, one of the many focusses for us has been providing them with clean energy solutions. We at Anderson Burton are committed to helping meet their net zero goals and build a sustainable future for everyone.”

In addition to the Design Build Project with Anderson Burton, PLEMCo was also recently awarded the installation of 10 EV chargers at Waco State Prison in Kern County, CA. The project is expected to start at the end of Q1 and will wrap up in early Q2.

About Anderson Burton

Anderson Burton is a full services Design Build and EPC General Contractor nationally recognized for safely delivering high quality, innovative solutions. We partner with clients from initial concept development all the way through to the completion of construction, delivering turnkey projects that meet their specifications for a guaranteed price and by a guaranteed date. We believe that being a good neighbor means protecting the environment and adjacent communities at our worldwide jobsites and supporting the communities where our employees live and work.

About PLEMCo

PLEMCo (est.2003) is charging toward clean energy solutions to control energy costs and reduce your carbon footprint. We are a provider of energy & water conservation and renewable energy design, consulting, and installation services to businesses of all sizes throughout the US. We are DoE-Qualified ESCo, in the CA-DGS ESCo pool, and a qualified FEMP-Enable provider. From simple energy efficiency to complex ESPCs are provided to both commercial and government clients.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRCD) is an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing and EV charging systems, specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout North America. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. For more information, please visit the Company's Investor Relations website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com , Corporate website at https://www.sirc.com or join us on Twitter , LinkedIn or Facebook .

