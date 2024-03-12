Announcing UniDexAI: Pioneering the Future of Decentralized Trading

London, UK, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniDexAI, the cutting-edge web3 trading platform set to redefine the decentralized trading landscape with its innovative features tailored for traders. By seamlessly amalgamating crucial elements from decentralized exchanges, UniDexAI provides users with an unparalleled Ethereum token trading experience powered by artificial intelligence (AI).



UniDexAI Platform Features

UniDexAI introduces a plethora of features designed to streamline trading processes and empower users:

Automated Pair Filtering: Simplifies the search for profitable trading opportunities by filtering out low-quality or suspicious pairs, saving time and effort for users.

Information Delivery: Delivers concise and essential information, enabling users to make well-informed decisions without being overwhelmed by excessive data.

AI-Powered Contract Auditing: Ensures contract security and trust by leveraging AI technology to audit smart contracts, mitigating the risks associated with fraudulent activities.

Comprehensive Trading Interface: Integrates essential tools such as visual charting, live order books, seamless swap functionality, and an AI-powered contract scanner into a unified interface for a streamlined trading experience.

New Pair Filtering: Notifies users of fresh trading prospects while filtering out less promising or high-risk options, allowing traders to stay informed without being inundated.

Decentralized Trading: Upholds principles of decentralization by guaranteeing users absolute ownership and control over their assets, ensuring a trustless environment for trading activities.

Anti-MEV Option: Addresses the issue of Miner Extractable Value (MEV) bots, which have extracted significant sums from decentralized exchange users, by providing an anti-MEV feature as part of the interface.



Reduced Gas Fees: Utilises the most powerful tech in the industry to provide users with lower gas fees than the leading competitor.

UniDexAI Community Features

UniDexAI prioritizes community engagement and inclusivity by building the UI based on community feedback to create the best experience for users. It also features tiered access for token holders and a sustainable revenue-sharing model:

Tiered Feature Access for Holders: Offers tiered levels based on UDX token ownership, granting access to exclusive features and benefits.

Sustainable Revenue Share: Implements a 100% revenue-sharing model aimed at sustainability, distributing revenue generated through advertising, featured tokens, and swap fees among token holders.

Tokenomics

The UDX token operates with a total fixed supply of 796,648 tokens, featuring a 5% trading fee on both buys and sells. The trading fee is allocated towards ongoing development, marketing efforts, and liquidity addition.

UniDexAI, the paradigm shift in decentralized trading. With its innovative features and community-centric approach, UniDexAI is poised to set new standards in the realm of decentralized trading.

For more information, visit UniDexAI and join the revolution in decentralized trading.

