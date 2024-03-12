Avid Celebrates Outstanding Achievements of Its Creative Users at 96th Academy Awards® and BAFTAs

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid ® is thrilled to congratulate its Oscar®-winning users for their creative achievements at last night’s Academy Awards®, following the success of Oppenheimer, which collected seven awards, including Best Picture, and Best Film Editing for editor Jennifer Lame, ACE.



Lame edited Oppenheimer with Avid Media Composer ®, the industry’s gold-standard editing tool for creative professionals.

Oppenheimer was one of ten nominees for the Best Picture Oscar®, nine of which were edited on Avid Media Composer – including American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest.

In addition to Lame, three other nominees for Best Film Editing used Media Composer – including Laurent Sénéchal (Anatomy of a Fall), Kevin Tent, ACE (The Holdovers), and Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE (Poor Things).

Oppenheimer also won the Oscar® for Best Original Score, with composer Ludwig Göransson’s score produced on Avid’s music notation software Sibelius®, and with live recording captured in Avid’s audio production software Pro Tools®.

“Hollywood’s most imaginative creatives choose Avid tools to produce the world’s most recognized and admired stories,” said Tim Claman, Avid’s Chief Product Officer. “We’re extremely proud of all our amazing community and we delight in every opportunity to celebrate them. Their accolades inspire us to keep innovating to continuously elevate the craft of storytelling.”

Film and television editors have trusted Avid for more than 30 years to achieve excellence in their craft. Ever since its trailblazing launch, Avid Media Composer has been consistently recognized as the industry’s top video editing system. The Academy first awarded an Oscar® for Best Editing to an Avid user in 1996. Then in 1999, Avid itself received an Oscar® for the concept, system design and engineering of Media Composer (then known as the Avid Film Composer) for motion picture editing. Further recognition from the Academy for Avid’s creative tools came in 2004 when the business received an Oscar® for pioneering creative tools for audio postproduction with Avid Pro Tools®.

The Oscar® recognition for Oppenheimer, Lame and Göransson follows their success at last month's BAFTA Film Awards in London – where Oppenheimer won Best Film, Lame picked up the Best Editing award and Göransson won for Best Original Score, eliciting further congratulations from the Avid team.

Listen to leading film and television editors discussing their craft on The Rough Cut podcast, hosted by Avid’s Matt Feury.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists, and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

© 2024 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Media Composer, Pro Tools, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. Academy Awards and Oscar are the registered trademarks and service marks of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Other trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.