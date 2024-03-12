RAPT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of RAPT Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (“RAPT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RAPT) on behalf of RAPT stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether RAPT has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On February 20, 2024, the Company “announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has verbally notified the company that a clinical hold has been placed on the [C]ompany’s Phase 2b trial of zelnecirnon (RPT193) in atopic dermatitis and its Phase 2a trial in asthma. The company expects to receive a formal clinical hold letter from the FDA.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price declined.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired RAPT shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: