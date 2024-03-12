Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings – OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 12 MARCH 2024 AT 8:30

Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings – OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy

Eezy Plc has received on 11 March 2024 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has exceeded over 5 % on 8 March 2024.

Eezy Plc has one share series and each share entitles its holder to one (1) vote. The total number of shares is 25.046.815.

OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy’s ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification: 

 % of
shares and voting rights		% of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments		Total of both in %Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached6,85 % 6,85 %25 046 815
Position of previous notification (if applicable)   -

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed: 

A: Shares and voting rights 

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI40003223261 716 714 6,85 % 
SUBTOTAL A1 716 7146,85 %

The entire chain of control (starting with the natural or legal person exercising ultimate control) through which shares, voting rights or financial instruments are held

Name% of
shares and voting rights		% of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments		% of shares and voting rights
OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy0,00 % 0,00
OP-Suomi Pienyhtiöt – sijoitusrahasto6,85 % 6,85

The total holding of mutual funds managed by OP Fund Management Company Ltd is 6.85% on 8 March 2024.


Further information:


Siina Saksi
CEO 
siina.saksi@eezy.fi
puh. 050 550 3912