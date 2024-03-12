VAALCO Announces Participation in 36th Annual Roth Conference

HOUSTON, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 36th Annual Roth Conference to be held in Dana Point, California from March 17-19, 2024. Ronald Bain, Chief Financial Officer and Edward Cozens, Vice President of Commercial and Strategic Planning will participate in the Conference and host one-on-one meetings with investors during the event. An updated investor presentation will be posted on the Company’s web site www.vaalco.com in the “Investor Relations” section on the “Presentations” page prior to the event.



