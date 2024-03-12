Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the first tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).



Date on which the first tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 7 February 2024.

The duration of the first tranche of the 2024 programme: 8 February to no later than 5 April 2024.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 7 February 2024, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/search?issuer=1309

From 4 March to 8 March 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 2,385,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 269.4294 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 4 March OSE 382,371 264.5217 101,145,432.45 CEUX 74,449 265.0133 19,729,972.30 TQEX 23,180 264.7941 6,137,928.35 5 March OSE 398,373 265.8703 105,915,539.00 CEUX 44,105 269.3775 11,880,894.70 TQEX 27,522 268.9033 7,400,757.80 6 March OSE 402,955 273.8106 110,333,365.70 CEUX 60,554 273.7865 16,578,870.20 TQEX 21,491 273.7883 5,883,984.10 7 March OSE 407,992 269.8464 110,095,182.95 CEUX 59,140 269.8286 16,030,518.80 TQEX 12,598 269.8265 3,399,274.65 8 March OSE 382,905 272.4842 104,335,561.10 CEUX 70,508 272.3769 19,204,749.20 TQEX 16,587 272.3254 4,517,062.20 Total for the period OSE 1,974,596 269.3336 531,825,081.20 CEUX 309,026 269.9611 83,425,005.20 TQEX 101,378 269.6740 27,339,007.10 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2024 programme











OSE 7,535,154 268.5445 2,023,524,334.25 CEUX 763,891 266.3608 203,470,650.35 TQEX 200,955 265.8800 53,429,922.70 Total 8,500,000 268.2853 2,280,424,907.30 Total buy-backs under first tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)











OSE 9,509,750 268.7084 2,555,349,415.45 CEUX 1,072,917 267.3978 286,895,655.55 TQEX 302,333 267.1522 80,768,929.80 Total 10,885,000 268.5360 2,923,014,000.80



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 71,444,407 own shares, corresponding to 2.38% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 64,920,193 own shares, corresponding to 2.16% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584





Attachment