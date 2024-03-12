Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 10

Company announcement no. 19
 

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement 315,000   37,880,940
04 March 202421,000123.922,602,320
05 March 202422,000122.202,688,400
06 March 202422,000121.752,678,500
07 March 202424,000121.742,921,760
08 March 202422,000122.772,700,940
Total week 10 111,000   13,591,920
Total accumulated 426,000   51,472,860

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,378,142 treasury shares. equal to 2.80 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

