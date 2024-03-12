Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 10

Company announcement no. 19

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 315,000 37,880,940 04 March 2024 21,000 123.92 2,602,320 05 March 2024 22,000 122.20 2,688,400 06 March 2024 22,000 121.75 2,678,500 07 March 2024 24,000 121.74 2,921,760 08 March 2024 22,000 122.77 2,700,940 Total week 10 111,000 13,591,920 Total accumulated 426,000 51,472,860

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,378,142 treasury shares. equal to 2.80 % of the Bank’s share capital.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

