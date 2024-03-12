2024 Reputation Strategy & Brand Resilience Summit (San Diego, CA, United States - January 17-18, 2024)

Dublin, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Reputation Strategy & Brand Resilience Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Whether you're a small local company dealing with negative online reviews or a large movie studio or company hiring a crisis management firm to deal with increased scrutiny from the media, online, and the general public, the stakes are higher than ever to be perceived in a favorable light. A negative perception of your company or brand, can have disastrous consequences for your company's stability and revenue.
The truth is most people still do believe what they read and 97% of potential customers will have searched online for reviews of your business before they decide to either work with you or make a purchase. In today's world, creating an external and internal reputation management & brand resilience plan is essential for long-term success.
So where do you begin in implementing a company-wide watertight reputation management & brand resilience plan? One that protects and can even help turn a potentially negative situation into a positive one? What partners do you need to work with?
Join 120+ PR/Marketing & Communications professionals for Industry's ONLY 'TED-Style' Reputation & Brand Resilience Summit. Hear from 25+ cross-industry speakers discussing their front-line experiences of planning, contingency & recovery while managing internal and public communications in often challenging, fast-moving situations. Learn the do's and don'ts and receive invaluable actionable takeaway strategies for future success.
- 25+ Industry-led Speakers
- 120+ Senior Participants
- 12+ Networking Hours
Previous Summit Themes Included:
- Building a new corporate culture in living rooms and home offices
- Black Out Tuesday: Were companies practicing advocacy or performative activism?
- Telehealth: Lessons for Reputation
- Brand resilience anytime anywhere
- Communicating through crisis
- The importance of staff trust when navigating an external crisis
- Measuring social media strategy in the new normal
- Hands-on education during COVID: Reinventing your marketing strategy for the new norm
- Innovation and brand resilience coming out of the pandemic
- Why the business card isn't dead...just yet
- Using media intelligence to combat disinformation
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d8dzqr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.