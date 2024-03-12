MediciNova Announces New Data and Results of MN-166 (ibudilast) in Chlorine Gas-induced Acute Lung Injury Presented at the 63rd Annual Meeting of the Society of Toxicology

LA JOLLA, Calif., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the Standard Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that MediciNova’s collaborator, Perenlei Enkhbaatar, MD, PhD, FAHA, Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Director, Translational Intensive Care Unit, Charles Robert Allen Professor in Anesthesiology, University of Texas Medical Branch, presented new data and results of a nonclinical study evaluating MN-166 (ibudilast) in a chlorine gas-induced acute lung injury (CIALI) model at the Society of Toxicology (SOT) 63rd Annual Meeting and ToxExpo in Salt Lake City, Utah.



The primary objective of this nonclinical efficacy study was to determine the safety and pharmacological activity of MN-166 (ibudilast) following ALI induced by chlorine (Cl 2 ) gas inhalation in a clinically relevant translational ovine model. In this study, single-dose and multi-dose treatments were evaluated. The primary endpoint was the mean change in the pulmonary function measure PaO 2 /FiO 2 , which is the ratio of arterial oxygen partial pressure to fractional inspired oxygen. Additional endpoints included survival, lung mechanics, lung injury, and edema formation evaluated by chest x-ray.

The highlights of the presentation, entitled “Evaluation of safety and pharmacological activity of MN-166 (ibudilast) in a clinically relevant ovine model of chlorine-induced acute lung injury” (Abstract # 4296), are as follows:

After a Cl 2 gas challenge (210 ppm x 30 min) to induce moderate ALI (mean PaO 2 /FiO 2 <200 mmHg), the test subjects were randomly assigned to 4 treatment groups: MN-166 (ibudilast) low dose (10 mg) or high dose (20 mg), a positive control (rolipram 1 mg), and vehicle (negative control). Cl 2 gas concentration of 210 ppm x 30 min was expected to result in a 20 - 30% mortality rate (Fukuda 2015).

Treatment regimens:

Single-dose treatment (n=5/group) in which a 30-min IV infusion was given once only, initiated 30 min after completion of the Cl 2 challenge

challenge Multi-dose treatment (n=3/group) in which 30-min IV infusions were given a total of 4 times, initiated 30 min after the completion of Cl 2 gas challenge, then every 12 hours

Efficacy Result

Single-dose treatment MN-166 (ibudilast) 20 mg and rolipram treatment resulted in greater improvement in mean PaO 2 /FiO 2 and peak airway pressure but dissipated after Hour 12

Multi-dose treatment MN-166 (ibudilast) 20 mg showed greater improvement in mean PaO 2 /FiO 2 ratio (p=0.0001), with animals recovering enough to no longer meet the criteria of ARDS (Berlin ARDS definition 2012) MN-166 (ibudilast) 20 mg also showed greater improvement in peak airway pressure (p<0.05), plateau airway pressure (p<0.05), pulmonary artery pressure (p<0.05), and lung injury score (p<0.05) compared to the other treatment groups MN-166 (ibudilast) 20 mg also maintained cardiac and kidney function compared to the other treatment groups Notably, significance was observed beyond the T=12-hour timepoint, further reinforcing the observed benefit of MN-166 (ibudilast) 20 mg with the multi-dose treatment regimen





Survival

MN-166 (ibudilast) 20 mg treatment demonstrated a greater survival benefit than the other treatment groups. All animals in the MN-166 (ibudilast) 20 mg group (8 out of 8) survived the 48-hour monitoring period, while 25% (2 out of 8 / arm) animals were euthanized early in other groups upon reaching the euthanasia criteria.



Kazuko Matsuda, MD, PhD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer of MediciNova, Inc., commented, "We are very pleased to report the positive results in which MN-166 demonstrated a large and significant improvement in pulmonary function and recovery, i.e., no longer having ARDS, attenuation of lung injury, and a higher survival rate in the ovine CIALI model study. Collectively, positive findings from this clinically relevant ovine model, the previously reported lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced ARDS nonclinical model, and significant positive results from a clinical trial in hospitalized COVID-19 patients at risk of developing ARDS, we believe MN-166 (ibudilast) shows promise as a candidate for ALI.”

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under contract number 75A50121C00022.

About MN-166 (ibudilast)

MN-166 (ibudilast) is a small molecule compound that inhibits phosphodiesterase type-4 (PDE4) and inflammatory cytokines, including macrophage migration inhibitory factor (MIF). It is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), progressive MS (multiple sclerosis), and DCM (degenerative cervical myelopathy); and is also in development for glioblastoma, Long COVID, CIPN (chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy), and substance use disorder. In addition, MN-166 (ibudilast) was evaluated in patients that are at risk for developing acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a broad late-stage pipeline of novel small molecule therapies for inflammatory, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases. Based on two compounds, MN-166 (ibudilast) and MN-001 (tipelukast), with multiple mechanisms of action and strong safety profiles, MediciNova has 11 programs in clinical development. MediciNova’s lead asset, MN-166 (ibudilast), is currently in Phase 3 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM) and is Phase 3-ready for progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). MN-166 (ibudilast) is also being evaluated in Phase 2 trials in Long COVID and substance dependence. MN-001 (tipelukast) was evaluated in a Phase 2 trial in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and a second Phase 2 trial in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is ongoing. MediciNova has a strong track record of securing investigator-sponsored clinical trials funded through government grants.

