GXO Appoints Nizar Trigui as Its First Chief Technology Officer

GREENWICH, Conn. and LONDON, U.K., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced the newly created leadership role and appointment of Nizar Trigui as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to further accelerate GXO’s industry leadership in technology and capitalize on the increasing global demand for advanced warehouse solutions.



The CTO, reporting to CEO Malcolm Wilson, has responsibility for GXO’s global technology function, working with the company’s innovation leaders to make cutting-edge technology an integral part of GXO’s future growth.

“This new global technology role realizes our commitment to provide our customers the cutting-edge competitive advantage they need to exceed their customers’ expectations and grow market share,” said Malcolm Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, GXO. “Nizar is more than a technology expert — he’s a true leader with a track record of building tech-powered organizations. He will immediately add value by bringing his extensive technology and leadership experience to our highly automated operations and level-up our future technology deployment plans for blue-chip customers around the world.”

Most recently, Trigui served as Chief Executive Officer of Bridgestone Mobility Solutions and was responsible for growing the group solution business at nearly 10% annually. Trigui joined Bridgestone in 2017 as Chief Technology Officer for the Americas where he introduced several industry-first technologies and reinvigorated the product portfolio to regain market leadership and enhance pricing power. Previously, he served as Chief Technology Officer for Dura Automotive Systems where he led corporate product strategy, the technology portfolio and global product development. He began his career at Ford Motor Company where he held positions in product planning, product development and program management.

Trigui’s appointment is effective immediately, and he will be based in Greenwich, Conn.

GXO is among the world’s largest and most technologically advanced warehouse solutions providers. The company leverages its scale and expertise to drive efficiencies for businesses looking to outsource one of their most important and complex requirements — truly seamless logistics.

