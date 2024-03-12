NFI Continues Expansion and Commitment to Canada

CAMDEN, N.J., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFI, a premier supply chain solutions provider , underscores its growth and commitment to Canada with strategic appointments and industry accolades. Glenn Nicodemus joined NFI with the acquisition of SDR and is expanding his role as he assumes responsibility for all Canadian warehouse facilities at NFI. Additionally, NFI’s Intermodal team secured high scores in a 2023 Journal of Commerce survey, solidifying its standing in the Canadian supply chain landscape.



With nearly 1,000 employees and five million square feet of warehouse space nationwide, NFI stands at Canada's forefront of multichannel supply chain solutions. The expanded role of Glenn Nicodemus, a proud Canadian resident with 30 years of logistics experience, underscores NFI’s commitment to fostering local talent and leveraging decades of industry expertise to drive excellence in Canadian operations.

“Glenn’s appointment as President of our Canadian group speaks to his strong leadership and commitment to excellence for our customers and employees,” said Kevin Patterson, President of NFI Distribution. “Under Glenn’s guidance, NFI is poised for continued success and growth in Canada.”

While NFI emphasizes the importance of precision in inventory management and distribution, its robust Canadian leadership team ensures unparalleled service across all service lines. In a recent 2023 Journal of Commerce survey, NFI received an outstanding Net Promoter Score of 90 for its asset and non-asset intermodal services , primarily managed throughout Canada. The recognition reflects the company's focus on customer satisfaction and service levels. Notably, NFI excelled in equipment availability and on-time pickup and delivery.

“NFI’s Intermodal service reflects our overall strategy to live our commitments to our customers and our carrier partners,” commented Mark McKendry, SVP of Intermodal at NFI. “We offer flexibility, network optionality, national coverage, and one of the most experienced teams in the industry.”

NFI expanded its Canadian reach in 2016 with the acquisition of Dominion Warehousing, building on its already established presence. In 2022, the company made an investment that doubled its intermodal scale, increasing its Canadian assets to 500 owned dry and refrigerated intermodal containers. The acquisition of SDR in 2023 marked another significant milestone, doubling NFI’s Canadian distribution footprint and its team of supply chain experts.

As it expands, NFI remains dedicated to delivering exceptional supply chain solutions and driving value for its North American partners.

About NFI

NFI is a fully-integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, New Jersey. Privately held by the Brown family since 1932, the company generates over $3.5 billion in annual revenue and employs over 16,800 associates. NFI owns and operates over 70 million square feet of warehouse space alongside a dedicated fleet of 4,900 tractors and 13,700 trailers. Its business lines include warehousing and distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, dedicated transportation, port drayage, brokerage, transportation management, intermodal, global logistics, and industrial real estate. For more information about NFI, visit www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.