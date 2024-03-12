American Institutes for Research Experts to Present at the Annual Association for Education Finance & Policy Conference

Arlington, Va., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will explore a variety of topics at the annual Association for Education Finance & Policy (AEFP) conference, being held March 14–16 in Baltimore. This year’s conference theme is “Engaging The Education Ecosystem To Improve Research Relevance And Use,” and is designed for members to engage with one another around rigorous research that can inform education finance and policy decisions.

Attendees will present, discuss, and evaluate the latest research and data on education finance and policy from pre-K to postsecondary education. AIR experts will present their work in several sessions across a variety of topics, including college and career readiness; non-test student outcomes after COVID-19; teacher licensure and recruitment; and more. Highlighted sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below (all times are in EDT). All AIR presentations are available via the searchable AEFP conference program (search for American Institutes for Research).



Thursday, March 14

3:15 – 4:45 p.m.



Location: Room 1 Harbor A

4.01 Panel: Teacher Licensure and Effectiveness in Evolving Educational Landscapes



The Relationship Between Pandemic-Era Teacher Licensure Modifications and Teacher Demographics, Retention, and Effectiveness in Two States

AIR Presenters/Authors: Ben Backes, James Cowan, Dan Goldhaber, Roddy Theobald

Teacher Foundational Skills, Domain-Specific Knowledge, and Effectiveness Across Grades and Subjects

AIR Presenters/Authors: James Cowan, Dan Goldhaber, Laura Hamilton, Zeyu Jin, and Roddy Theobald

CTE Teacher Licensure and Long-Term Outcomes for Students With and Without Disabilities

AIR Presenters/Authors: Roddy Theobald, Elise Dizon-Ross, and Dan Goldhaber

3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Room 5 Laurel A/B

3.05 Panel: Academic Recovery Impacts



A Broader View of Recovery: Exploring Non-Test Student Outcomes in the Wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic

AIR Presenters/Authors: Elise Dizon-Ross, Ian Callen, Dan Goldhaber, and Emily Morton



Impacts of Academic Recovery Interventions on Student Achievement in ESSER Year 3 (2022-23): Evidence from the Road to Recovery Project

AIR Presenters/Authors: Emily Morton, Elise Dizon-Ross, Dan Goldhaber, Anna McDonald, and Alejandra Salazar



Friday, March 15

3:15 – 6:45 p.m.

Location: Room 2 Harbor B

8.02 Panel: Recruiting, Hiring, and Retaining School Leaders and Teachers

Evaluation of the Texas Teacher and School Leader Human Capital Management System in Three Texas Public School Districts

AIR Presenters/Authors: Dioni Garcia Piriz and Daniel Hubbard

3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Room 5 Laurel A/B

7.05 Policy Talk: The Adoption of a College and Career Readiness Standard in Maryland

AIR Presenter/Author: Jordan Rickles



Saturday, March 16

8:15 – 9:45 a.m.

Location: Room 1 Harbor A

9.01 Panel: Voices in Education: Perspective on Equity in Teaching and Leadership

A Fish in a Different Kind of Pond? Understanding Variation in Teacher Perspectives on Restorative Practices Implementation in Michigan

AIR Presenter/Author: Kaitlin Anderson



